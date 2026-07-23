ETV Bharat / bharat

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta Of Army Central Command Congratulates Veteran Colonel Bajrang Singh And Wife For Marathon Success

Lucknow: Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C of the Indian Army's Central Command, met with retired Colonel Bajrang Singh and his wife, Asha Singh. This exceptional veteran couple continues to inspire the nation through their achievements in endurance sports.

Shantanu Pratap Singh, the Public Relations Officer for Central Command, stated that the couple has brought glory to India by completing the 'Six World Marathon Majors,' representing the country in international championships, and setting a prestigious 'Guinness World Record.' They exemplify the enduring values ​​of the armed forces that extend well beyond military service.

The Army Commander congratulated the couple on their remarkable achievements and extended his best wishes for the upcoming marathons in Tokyo and Cape Town. Through these events, they aim to complete all 'Eight World Marathon Majors' and secure yet another historic milestone. For retired Colonel Bajrang Singh and his wife Asha Singh, age is merely a number. While most people opt for a life of leisure in their 50s or 60s, this couple took up running and has now become a source of inspiration worldwide.

Colonel Bajrang Singh's Inspiring Journey