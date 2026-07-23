Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta Of Army Central Command Congratulates Veteran Colonel Bajrang Singh And Wife For Marathon Success
Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, Army Commander of the Central Command, met veteran Colonel Bajrang Singh and his wife, Asha Singh.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Lucknow: Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C of the Indian Army's Central Command, met with retired Colonel Bajrang Singh and his wife, Asha Singh. This exceptional veteran couple continues to inspire the nation through their achievements in endurance sports.
Shantanu Pratap Singh, the Public Relations Officer for Central Command, stated that the couple has brought glory to India by completing the 'Six World Marathon Majors,' representing the country in international championships, and setting a prestigious 'Guinness World Record.' They exemplify the enduring values of the armed forces that extend well beyond military service.
The Army Commander congratulated the couple on their remarkable achievements and extended his best wishes for the upcoming marathons in Tokyo and Cape Town. Through these events, they aim to complete all 'Eight World Marathon Majors' and secure yet another historic milestone. For retired Colonel Bajrang Singh and his wife Asha Singh, age is merely a number. While most people opt for a life of leisure in their 50s or 60s, this couple took up running and has now become a source of inspiration worldwide.
Colonel Bajrang Singh's Inspiring Journey
Colonel Bajrang Singh retired in 2014 at the age of 56. Two years later, in 2016, he began running. Bajrang Singh is currently 67 years old. His wife, Asha Singh, began running in 2016 at the age of 50. Retired Indian Army Colonel Bajrang Singh trained and ran alongside her.
He became the first person from Uttar Pradesh to qualify for and complete the Boston Marathon. He has successfully completed six of the world's major marathons: Boston, London, Chicago, New York, Berlin, and Sydney. In 2024, the couple represented India at the World Age Group Marathon Championships in Sydney.
What started as a hobby has now evolved into a deep passion. To date, the couple has won more than 200 awards and participated in races covering a total distance of approximately 50,000 kilometers over the past nine years. Asha Singh is currently 60 years old. The duo is particularly renowned for their participation in international marathons.
Bajrang and Asha have run together in six of these marathons. They delivered impressive performances at major events in London, Chicago, Berlin, and Boston. Now, the couple is fully prepared for the upcoming marathons in Tokyo and Cape Town.
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