Lies Being Spread On India's Trade Deals With EU And US: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The minister said the trade deals have been signed keeping in mind the interests and welfare of India's farmers.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said all recent free trade agreements, whether with the European Union or the United States of America, have fully protected India’s national interests.
In a veiled attack on Opposition parties which are opposing the Trade Deal, Chouhan said, “Some people are spreading lies on such deals. But I want to ensure that farmers' welfare is our top priority and they are safe.”
Speaking at the 64th convocation of ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here, the trade deal with USA will strengthen the backbone of the country's agriculture. He alleged that those who are spreading fear and rumors in the name of farmers, their entire so-called politics is based on lies, while the truth is that the interests of India's farmers are and will remain "completely safe."
“All the agreements reached so far, whether with the European Union, other countries around the world, or the United States, have been made in the national interest and the interests of India's farmers have been given top priority,” Chouhan said.
“Some politicians cannot tolerate the strength and self-confidence of India's farmers, so they continue to lie and spread rumors. Such people are practising the politics of “eating lies, drinking lies, waking up to lies, sleeping to lies, and bedding in lies”,” Union Minister further said.
He further clarified that decisions have been taken keeping in mind that only those items that India needs are imported so that the country's requirements can be met without compromising the interests of farmers.
Discussing the goal of "Developed India 2047," Minister Chouhan highlighted that "developed agriculture and prosperous farmers" are the cornerstone of the resolution. Agriculture is not only a key pillar of the economy, but also the basis of livelihood, culture, and self-reliance for millions of families," he said.
Chouhan highlighted that today India has surpassed China to become the world’s number one producer of rice, with Indian wheat varieties shining across the globe. He said, “IARI is not just an educational institution, but the lifeline of India's agricultural progress. The Green Revolution began its historic beginnings on this sacred land, and whenever the country faced a food crisis, Pusa has provided solutions,” he said.
