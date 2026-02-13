ETV Bharat / bharat

Lies Being Spread On India's Trade Deals With EU And US: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said all recent free trade agreements, whether with the European Union or the United States of America, have fully protected India’s national interests.

In a veiled attack on Opposition parties which are opposing the Trade Deal, Chouhan said, “Some people are spreading lies on such deals. But I want to ensure that farmers' welfare is our top priority and they are safe.”

Speaking at the 64th convocation of ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here, the trade deal with USA will strengthen the backbone of the country's agriculture. He alleged that those who are spreading fear and rumors in the name of farmers, their entire so-called politics is based on lies, while the truth is that the interests of India's farmers are and will remain "completely safe."

“All the agreements reached so far, whether with the European Union, other countries around the world, or the United States, have been made in the national interest and the interests of India's farmers have been given top priority,” Chouhan said.