ETV Bharat / bharat

'Liberty Trumps Red Tape': SC Awards Convict Rs 11 Lakh For Being Kept In Jail Despite Parole

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has observed that liberty is not a bureaucratic casualty and the state cannot curtail freedom merely because officials are dithering over whether to file an appeal.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and A G Masih made the observations while directing Rajasthan to pay Rs 11 lakh in compensation to a convict kept behind bars for 24 days despite a high court order granting him parole.

The bench, in a judgment delivered on May 29, said: “We are of the considered view that the appellant is entitled to compensation for the twenty-four days of illegal custody suffered by him at the hands of the respondent State.”

“The liberty of an individual is not a trivial matter. The state cannot continue curtailing the same in the face of a court order, on account of its slow bureaucratic processes of taking decisions whether to file appeals in a particular matter or not”, said Justice Karol, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said that if such a view is agreed to by us, it would amount to a person's liberty being placed sub-par to the decision whether or not to file an appeal, which is purely an administrative call. “That cannot be countenanced,” said Justice Karol.

The bench said once the detainee has been ordered to be released, the order must be followed no matter what.

The bench said the only scenario in which this would not be done was if a superior court had granted a stay in the matter and added, “Just because a person had been convicted does not mean that his rights weigh less on the scales of justice.”

“We say so for the reason that the due process of verification of sureties had already taken place and despite the same, there is an unexplained delay. This court is oblivious of the fact that such official processes do require some time, however, it is incumbent upon the State to ensure its processes do not negatively impact an individual who has secured his liberty”, said the apex court.

The apex court awarded compensation to the tune of Rs 11 lakh and directed that the amount should be deposited directly into the bank account of the appellant, details of which shall be furnished by the appellant's counsel to the State's counsel.