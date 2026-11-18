ETV Bharat / bharat

Liberia-Flagged Tanker With 3 Indian Seafarers Hit By Projectile In Persian Gulf; All Crew Safe: Sonowal

New Delhi: A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker, MT NAVIG8 MESSI, carrying three Indian seafarers, was targeted in a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf while approaching the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

The tanker was targeted on November 18. All three Indian nationals and the entire crew are safe and accounted for, with no serious injuries reported, Sonowal stated in a post on X.

One Indian officer has been shifted to a hospital for first-aid treatment and medical evaluation.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care & wellbeing of our seafarers," the minister said. The incident adds to growing concerns over maritime security in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments.

The attack comes just two days after another merchant vessel, the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was struck in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16.