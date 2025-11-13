ETV Bharat / bharat

LG Wants Films That Show Transformation after August 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha exhorted the film-makers to come up with films that narrate the ordeal of terror victims of Jammu and Kashmir and expose ringleaders of the terror ecosystem, and showcase the transformation after August 2019.

"We must eliminate every single terror element within the society to completely restore the peace, and this effort requires the cooperation of all sections of the public," the Lieutenant Governor, Sinha, said in his address after the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Srinagar, organised by Vomedh Group.

“People must expose the enemies of peace by providing information about them to the Police and Security Agencies, so that the entire terror ecosystem hiding behind the cover in the society is neutralised and a befitting reply is given to the evil intentions of the neighbouring country,” he said.

Sinha said that after the last five to six years of tireless, dedicated work and many sacrifices of the police, army, intelligence and security forces, the administration has been able to create a fear-free environment in J&K and establish a safe, supportive and inclusive system for youth to realise their dreams.