LG Wants Films That Show Transformation after August 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir
Sinha said elimination of terror elements within the society is needed to completely restore the peace.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha exhorted the film-makers to come up with films that narrate the ordeal of terror victims of Jammu and Kashmir and expose ringleaders of the terror ecosystem, and showcase the transformation after August 2019.
"We must eliminate every single terror element within the society to completely restore the peace, and this effort requires the cooperation of all sections of the public," the Lieutenant Governor, Sinha, said in his address after the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Srinagar, organised by Vomedh Group.
“People must expose the enemies of peace by providing information about them to the Police and Security Agencies, so that the entire terror ecosystem hiding behind the cover in the society is neutralised and a befitting reply is given to the evil intentions of the neighbouring country,” he said.
Sinha said that after the last five to six years of tireless, dedicated work and many sacrifices of the police, army, intelligence and security forces, the administration has been able to create a fear-free environment in J&K and establish a safe, supportive and inclusive system for youth to realise their dreams.
Sinha shared the efforts taken by the UT Administration to facilitate ease of film shooting and revive J&K’s bond with the film industry. He also called upon the filmmakers to strike a balance between entertainment and social responsibility.
“Cinema is one of the most powerful tools for shaping social narratives, fostering cultural unity, and promoting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” he said.
Rohit Bhat said that 30 films will be shown during the festival at the Tagore Hall, which has a big screen and can accommodate more than 400 viewers. Bhat said that the International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) 2025, in its 4th edition, will be held from November 12–14.
Bhat said the organisers received entries from more than 100 films from 20 countries, including Poland, Russia, Sri Lanka, the USA, France, Germany, Turkey, and Switzerland. During the festival, 20 short films, 6 feature films, and 4 documentaries will be shown to the audience. “I aim to bring filmmakers and create artistic and cinematic bridges between Kashmir and the outside world,” he said.
