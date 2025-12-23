ETV Bharat / bharat

LG Saxena Slams Kejriwal Over '11 Years Of Neglect And Criminal Inaction' on Pollution, Governance

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of “gross indifference, double-speak and criminal inaction” over air pollution and civic governance during AAP’s 11-year rule in the national capital.

In a strongly worded letter to Kejriwal, Saxena disclosed a past conversation in which the former CM allegedly trivialised Delhi’s annual air pollution crisis, telling him, “Sir, this happens every year. Media rake up the issue for 15-20 days. Besides, activists and court make it an issue which is later forgotten. Don’t think about it too much.”

Saxena said the present “emergency air quality situation” is a direct result of over a decade of neglect and policy paralysis. The LG, who has held office for over three-and-a-half years, accused Kejriwal of attempting to “bog down a 10-month-old government” for petty political gains instead of accepting responsibility for legacy failures.

Saxena also revealed that Kejriwal stopped responding to him after AAP’s electoral defeat, alleging that the former CM blocked his phone number.

The LG highlighted that Delhi’s potholed roads, broken footpaths and long-pending repairs significantly worsened dust pollution (PM10 and PM2.5). He accused the Kejriwal government of stalling critical projects such as Metro Phase-IV, RRTS, and centrally-funded e-buses allegedly over branding disputes.

'Water crisis, worsening Yamuna'