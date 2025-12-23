LG Saxena Slams Kejriwal Over '11 Years Of Neglect And Criminal Inaction' on Pollution, Governance
Published : December 23, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of “gross indifference, double-speak and criminal inaction” over air pollution and civic governance during AAP’s 11-year rule in the national capital.
In a strongly worded letter to Kejriwal, Saxena disclosed a past conversation in which the former CM allegedly trivialised Delhi’s annual air pollution crisis, telling him, “Sir, this happens every year. Media rake up the issue for 15-20 days. Besides, activists and court make it an issue which is later forgotten. Don’t think about it too much.”
Saxena said the present “emergency air quality situation” is a direct result of over a decade of neglect and policy paralysis. The LG, who has held office for over three-and-a-half years, accused Kejriwal of attempting to “bog down a 10-month-old government” for petty political gains instead of accepting responsibility for legacy failures.
Saxena also revealed that Kejriwal stopped responding to him after AAP’s electoral defeat, alleging that the former CM blocked his phone number.
The LG highlighted that Delhi’s potholed roads, broken footpaths and long-pending repairs significantly worsened dust pollution (PM10 and PM2.5). He accused the Kejriwal government of stalling critical projects such as Metro Phase-IV, RRTS, and centrally-funded e-buses allegedly over branding disputes.
'Water crisis, worsening Yamuna'
Saxena further blamed AAP’s apathy for the worsening condition of the Yamuna, stating that sewer lines and drains were not de-silted for over a decade, leading to 80–90% blockage and repeated flooding in the city, despite annual claims of river rejuvenation.
The LG pointed out that while Delhi depends on neighbouring states for drinking water, Kejriwal himself admitted that 58% of water is lost in transmission. He alleged that Kejriwal took key decisions through circulation without deliberation. He also flagged AAP’s refusal to table multiple CAG reports in the Delhi assembly.
On social infrastructure, Saxena claimed AAP failed to build even a single new hospital in a decade, refused Rs 600 crore to increase hospital bed capacity, and instead spent Rs 2,500 crore on advertisements over five years. He also alleged that AAP inflated school construction figures by counting toilets as classrooms.
DDA projects
Contrasting AAP’s record, Saxena listed several projects executed by DDA despite alleged opposition from the Kejriwal government. He cited green spaces like Asita, Baansera and Sanjay Van; heritage sites such as Mehrauli Archaeological Park; housing for slum dwellers; sports complexes; and Delhi’s first TOD complex in Karkardooma.
He also said the AAP government delayed the Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro corridor and refused to pay Rs 500 crore for land allotted to Delhi universities.