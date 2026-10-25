ETV Bharat / bharat

LG Saxena Declares Ladakh India's First 100 Per Cent Organic UT

Leh/Jammu: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday declared Ladakh "India's first 100 per cent Organic Union territory", months after the administration banned the sale, distribution and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices.

"This is a moment of immense pride for Ladakh and the entire nation. Our farmers have demonstrated that environmentally responsible agriculture can flourish even in the most challenging geographical conditions. "Becoming a fully organic Union Territory is not merely a milestone; it is a commitment to protecting our fragile Himalayan ecosystem, preserving our traditional farming practices and ensuring better livelihoods for our farmers," the LG said.

In a major policy intervention in July, the LG ordered a complete prohibition on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices across Ladakh. The administration, in March, had also flagged off distribution of organic fertiliser among farmers across villages to ensure timely availability before the sowing season.

Congratulating the farmers and stakeholders, Saxena said, "Our goal is to ensure that the organic status of Ladakh brings real value to our farmers through better market access, improved price realisation and sustainable livelihoods. We must combine traditional wisdom with scientific support, strengthen organic value chains and protect our natural resources."