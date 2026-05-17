ETV Bharat / bharat

LG Saxena Approves Major Wage Rationalisation Reforms For Daily Wagers In Ladakh

Leh/Jammu: In a major welfare measure, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a hike in wages of daily, part-time, seasonal and need-based workers engaged by the Union Territory Administration to Rs 575 per day from Rs 450 per day, officials said.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of workers who had been receiving wages ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month for several years, despite rendering services across different departments of the administration, they said. Officials said the Lieutenant Governor has directed implementation of wages under the minimum wages act for eligible workers engaged after March 17, 2015, following proper verification of records.

Under the new wage rationalisation framework, workers will be categorised as “skilled” and “unskilled”. "Skilled workers will receive wages at the rate of Rs 575 per day, while unskilled workers will be paid Rs 450 per day", they said. The officials said that the revised wages will be calculated on a pro-rata basis depending on duty hours and the nature of work.

The move is expected to bring substantial relief to workers engaged as sweepers, gardeners, cleaners and other support staff across the Union Territory, they said. A large number of migrant workers as well as locals are likely to benefit from the decision.

Officials said the reform follows multiple representations submitted by daily wagers from various departments seeking implementation of minimum wages and removal of disparities in remuneration. Taking cognisance of the issue, the Lieutenant Governor directed departments concerned to undertake a comprehensive verification exercise of workers engaged after March 17, 2015, and ensure uniform and transparent wage rationalisation.