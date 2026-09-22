LG Sandhu Says Women Safety Non-Negotiable; Directs Delhi Police For Raising 'Pink Force'
LG Sandhu directed action against eve-teasing and harassment in public spaces under Operation Shishtachar.
By PTI
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed the Delhi Police on Tuesday to form a dedicated "Pink Force" consisting of trained women patrol units to be deployed around schools, colleges, metro stations and vulnerable hotspots, emphasising that women's safety is non-negotiable.
During his visit to the Delhi Police headquarters to review citizen-centric measures the force has taken, the LG said women must be safe on every street, at every hour. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar was also present. Sandhu directed action against eve-teasing and harassment in public spaces under Operation Shishtachar.
Addressing police personnel, he told them to digitally track Jan Sunwai grievances, ensure timely promotions for lower ranks, hold fixed-hour grievance hearings at the police headquarters, and establish zero-waste police residential colonies, a Lok Niwas note said.
Citing the Goa Police's "Pink Force" as a model, he directed the Delhi Police to form a similar "Pink Force" with a dedicated Women-Centric Patrol Unit of trained women personnel to be deployed at schools, colleges, metro stations and other vulnerable hotspots for high-visibility deterrence and rapid response, particularly during vulnerable hours.
The LG emphasised regular, interactive awareness programmes in schools on POCSO and child safety, cybercrime, substance abuse, and road safety, and asked each police district to nominate a nodal officer. He directed sustained, intelligence-led action against drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and called for strengthening police stations to handle cybercrime complaints and preserve digital evidence.
He told police to identify and monitor major congestion points in the city, maintain a visible presence during peak hours, and strengthen real-time CCTV and traffic control room monitoring.
The LG said every police station be a place where citizens feel heard, helped and safe, calling for a stronger connection between police stations, beat officers and the communities they serve.
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