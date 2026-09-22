ETV Bharat / bharat

LG Sandhu Says Women Safety Non-Negotiable; Directs Delhi Police For Raising 'Pink Force'

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed the Delhi Police on Tuesday to form a dedicated "Pink Force" consisting of trained women patrol units to be deployed around schools, colleges, metro stations and vulnerable hotspots, emphasising that women's safety is non-negotiable.

During his visit to the Delhi Police headquarters to review citizen-centric measures the force has taken, the LG said women must be safe on every street, at every hour. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar was also present. Sandhu directed action against eve-teasing and harassment in public spaces under Operation Shishtachar.

Addressing police personnel, he told them to digitally track Jan Sunwai grievances, ensure timely promotions for lower ranks, hold fixed-hour grievance hearings at the police headquarters, and establish zero-waste police residential colonies, a Lok Niwas note said.

Citing the Goa Police's "Pink Force" as a model, he directed the Delhi Police to form a similar "Pink Force" with a dedicated Women-Centric Patrol Unit of trained women personnel to be deployed at schools, colleges, metro stations and other vulnerable hotspots for high-visibility deterrence and rapid response, particularly during vulnerable hours.