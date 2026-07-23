CJP Effect Reaches Remote Spiti Valley, Youth Posts Letter From Hikkim Post Office, Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
Amid the ongoing agitation over the NEET paper leak case, a letter addressed to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been sent from Hikkim in Lahaul-Spiti.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Lahaul-Spiti: The impact of this nationwide movement by the satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), demanding accountability for paper leaks in competitive exams, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister, has now reached Hikkim in Lahaul-Spiti — a remote, mountaineous village in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh that is home to the world's highest post office — where a young man has sent a letter to Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding his resignation.
The sender is Abhi Thakur, a resident of Manali. He has also shared details about this letter on his social media account.
In a viral video, Thakur said, "Thousands of youths are staging protests in Delhi demanding the Union Education Minister's resignation, and more than 20 young people have committed suicide due to the paper leak. Under these circumstances, the Union Minister should resign so that the youth affected by the paper leak scandal can get justice. Please resign on moral grounds."
Purpose of Sending Letter
Abhi Thakur said his objective was to present this demand as the collective voice of the people living in the country's remote and inaccessible regions. The aim is to ensure that the message reaches the Union Education Minister and makes him realise that demands for his resignation are rising even from high-altitude, remote areas. This video is also going viral rapidly on social media.
Who is Abhi Thakur?
The young man who sent the letter to Dharmendra Pradhan is Abhi Thakur, a permanent resident of Manali. He currently serves as the President of the Taxi-Maxi Union. Abhi Thakur states, "Today, young people work hard to appear for exams, but their morale is shattered when the question papers get leaked. To help sustain the morale of the youth, I have written to the Union Education Minister from Hikkim, demanding his resignation. The Central government needs to pay attention to this matter so that the millions of young people preparing for competitive exams across the country can remain motivated and continue to participate in such examinations in the future."
World's Highest Post Office in Lahaul-Spiti
Located in the Spiti Valley of Lahaul-Spiti district, the Hikkim Post Office stands at an altitude of 14,567 feet, where oxygen levels are low. It was established on November 5, 1983. To attract tourists, the old post office in Hikkim village — part of the Langza Panchayat in Spiti Valley — was redesigned to resemble a letterbox in 2022. Following this, crowds of tourists began flocking there to send letters to their relatives.
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