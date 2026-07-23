ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Effect Reaches Remote Spiti Valley, Youth Posts Letter From Hikkim Post Office, Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Lahaul-Spiti: The impact of this nationwide movement by the satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), demanding accountability for paper leaks in competitive exams, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister, has now reached Hikkim in Lahaul-Spiti — a remote, mountaineous village in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh that is home to the world's highest post office — where a young man has sent a letter to Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding his resignation.

The sender is Abhi Thakur, a resident of Manali. He has also shared details about this letter on his social media account.

In a viral video, Thakur said, "Thousands of youths are staging protests in Delhi demanding the Union Education Minister's resignation, and more than 20 young people have committed suicide due to the paper leak. Under these circumstances, the Union Minister should resign so that the youth affected by the paper leak scandal can get justice. Please resign on moral grounds."

Purpose of Sending Letter

Abhi Thakur said his objective was to present this demand as the collective voice of the people living in the country's remote and inaccessible regions. The aim is to ensure that the message reaches the Union Education Minister and makes him realise that demands for his resignation are rising even from high-altitude, remote areas. This video is also going viral rapidly on social media.