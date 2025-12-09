ETV Bharat / bharat

Let's Pledge To Stand Together As One Nation: RS Chairman On Vande Mataram Debate

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday described Vande Mataram as an immortal hymn that binds the nation together with the sentiment of love for motherland, and urged everyone to remember that "unity is our strength, sacrifice our path and 'Mother Bharat' our soul". He also asked members to pledge to serve with integrity, to stand together as one people, one nation.

Speaking on Vande Mataram before a discussion to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song, he remembered the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters who fearlessly walked towards the gallows while singing the hymn. He also said that freedom fighters took Vande Mataram into every household, school and struggle as well as in every Indian's heart.

"With hearts full of reverence and a profound sense of pride, we gather today to commemorate the 150th year of our national song Vande Mataram. More than a song, it is the very pulse of our nation - the unspoken prayer of countless mothers, the quiet hope breathed by the oppressed, and the unwavering courage of those who once dared to dream of freedom," he said.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay at a time when the motherland was under the heavy yoke of colonial rule, the chairman said this timeless composition soon became the collective heartbeat of millions yearning to breathe free.

"Beyond faith, language, and geography, it bound together the entire nation with one sacred sentiment - love for the motherland.

"For countless freedom fighters, Vande Mataram was not merely a song, it was the final chant from their hearts as they walked fearlessly towards the gallows, their souls illuminated with the dream of an independent Bharat where every citizen could live with dignity and pride," he said.