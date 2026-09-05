LeT Terrorist Killed In Budgam Encounter Identified As Pakistani National Yasir: J&K Police
J&K Police identified the LeT terrorist killed in Budgam encounter as Yasir, a Pakistani national, ending a month-long lull in regional violence, reports Arif Bashir.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Budgam: The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have identified the terrorist who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district on Friday. The police said the slain, named Yasir, was a Pakistani national and affiliated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
"You Can Run, But You Can't Hide! The terrorist neutralised during Operation Ashdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar-e-Taiba," the Jammu & Kashmir police posted on X.
Along with the message, the police also shared an image of the terrorist killed during the operation. They have also tagged the Union Home Ministry, Amit Shah and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in the social media post.
Srinagar-based 15 Corps of the Indian Army has named the operation ‘Operation Ashdar’, based on the area where the operation was launched.
On Friday, the Army launched a joint operation in the Ashdar area, along with the police and the Central Reserve Police Force, based on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Budgam forest. During the search and cordon operation, terrorists were engaged, which resulted in the killing of one terrorist.
According to officials, counter-terror operations have been intensified in Jammu & Kashmir in recent times. Security agencies are carrying out operations based on information about the presence, movement and possible hideouts of terrorists, they said.
You Can Run But You Can't Hide !— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 5, 2026
The terrorist neutralised, during Op Ashdar, has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar e Taiba.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @OfficeOfLGJandK @LokBhavanJandK @manojsinha_ @NorthernComd_IA@ChinarcorpsIA@AdgpArmedJK… pic.twitter.com/SG1leDj7X1
The Budgam encounter took place after several months of lull in the Valley. The last encounter was reported in the Valley on July 8, when a terrorist was killed in a joint operation launched by the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, police and the CRPF in the Saidapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian.
According to officials, security forces have recovered an AK rifle and other war material from the killed terrorist’s possession. Search operations were continued in the area to ascertain the presence of any more militants or suspicious material, they added.
As reported by ETV Bharat, no terrorism-related incidents were witnessed in August in Jammu & Kashmir, making it the second month in the Union territory this year that saw zero violence.
According to the official data, compiled by the Jammu & Kashmir police, no terrorism-related incidents, civilian killings, security force fatalities, or terrorist fatalities in August. June was the first month of 2026 to mark zero terrorism-related incidents.
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