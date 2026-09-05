ETV Bharat / bharat

LeT Terrorist Killed In Budgam Encounter Identified As Pakistani National Yasir: J&K Police

Budgam: The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have identified the terrorist who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district on Friday. The police said the slain, named Yasir, was a Pakistani national and affiliated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"You Can Run, But You Can't Hide! The terrorist neutralised during Operation Ashdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar-e-Taiba," the Jammu & Kashmir police posted on X.

Along with the message, the police also shared an image of the terrorist killed during the operation. They have also tagged the Union Home Ministry, Amit Shah and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in the social media post.

Srinagar-based 15 Corps of the Indian Army has named the operation ‘Operation Ashdar’, based on the area where the operation was launched.

On Friday, the Army launched a joint operation in the Ashdar area, along with the police and the Central Reserve Police Force, based on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Budgam forest. During the search and cordon operation, terrorists were engaged, which resulted in the killing of one terrorist.