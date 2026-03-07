ETV Bharat / bharat

Lessons In Leadership From Kiran Bedi, Country's First Female IPS Officer : A Life Of 100% Gratitude

New Delhi: Kiran Bedi, the country's first female IPS officer, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and social activist, is a unique example of discipline, courage, and reform. Her personality has served as an inspiration for women in India. She is the winner of the Magsaysay Award also known as Asia’s Nobel Peace Award.

Read Kiran Bedi's interview on International Women's Day.

Question: Why did you choose this challenging field at a time when women's participation in the police service was negligible? What was your biggest driving force at that time?

Answer: Kiran Bedi says that joining the police service was driven by "internal motivation." From an early age, Bedi had a desire to reform society and bring about positive change. She had decided long ago that if she were given the opportunity to work in the police service, she would do everything possible to improve the system. Her goal was clear. This clear vision and passion to contribute to society proved to be her greatest motivator.

Question: When you were the only woman during your IPS training, did you ever feel a "glass ceiling" (invisible barriers)? How did you overcome those challenges?

Answer: Kiran Bedi says she broke the "glass ceiling" long ago. She says she became the National Junior Tennis Champion at the age of 16 and the Asian Tennis Champion at 21. Sports gave her confidence and the strength to dream big. Bedi says that opportunities abound in India, but you just need to think big. She never considered herself inferior and confidently faced the challenges during her training.

Question: The reforms you implemented in Tihar Jail (such as Vipassana and education) attracted global attention. How do you view this journey from a "strict police officer" to a "reformer"?

Answer: Bedi says that her purpose was very clear even before joining the Indian Police Service. Bedi believes that in addition to maintaining law and order, it is also important to bring about positive change in the system. During her police service, whenever she was given a responsibility where reform was needed, she strived with full commitment to bring about change.

Question: Does the presence of women in the police system increase sensitivity?

Answer: Bedi believes that the presence of women in the police system increases sensitivity. According to her, effective policing is not based solely on muscle power; emotional understanding and sensitivity are equally important. Women's participation makes the police system more balanced and humane. Therefore, policing cannot be considered completely affected without women.

Question: What is the biggest challenge for women in the police force today?

Answer: According to Kiran Bedi, the biggest challenge in the police system is the lack of a shift system. Due to the absence of a shift system in the police system, police officers often have to work long hours and do not have fixed shifts. Men have long endured this system because they often have family support, but this situation becomes more difficult for women, especially after marriage and motherhood. When a female police officer becomes a mother, she has to juggle her duties with the responsibility of her family and children. Therefore, it is crucial to implement a systematic shift system in policing to provide better working conditions for women police officers.

Question: Leadership has no gender, but do you think empathy acts as an additional strength in women leadership?

Answer: Kiran Bedi believes that empathy plays a crucial role in policing. Policing is not just about enforcing the law; understanding people's circumstances and emotions is equally important. It is especially important to treat victims of crime with sensitivity and empathy. Empathy acts as an additional strength in women's leadership.

Question: Your tenure as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry was quite active. What are your mantras for ensuring accountability and transparency for those in administrative positions?

Answer: Kiran Bedi believes that the most effective way to ensure accountability and transparency in administration is for officials to remain connected to the field. Government officials should follow a simple but strict rule: start the day in the field, not in the office. This rule should apply not only to senior officials but to all officials from junior to senior levels. For example, the Education Secretary should regularly visit government schools, the Health Secretary to hospitals. The District Magistrate should visit their area to assess the ground situation, and similarly, the Superintendent of Police should visit the police stations in their area to assess the situation. When responsible officials go to the field and see the problems first hand, solutions are found faster and the system improves.