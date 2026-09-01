ETV Bharat / bharat

Lessons From Nepal Disaster: Scientists To Install Early Warning Systems At 3 Places, Generate Baseline Data

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Following the massive disaster in Nepal, the Uttarakhand government is now on high alert regarding glaciers and glacial lakes to mitigate the risk of future disasters. The government is prioritising surveys of highly sensitive and sensitive districts in the state and the installation of monitoring instruments there to alert vulnerable people if a lake breach occurs, or if there is any significant activity within the lakes.

Scientists are advocating for the installation of instruments not just at the lakes themselves, but in three distinct locations to ensure better and more accurate information during any potential disaster.

There are hundreds of glacial lakes in Uttarakhand. Of these, 426 exceed 1,000 sq m in size. Currently, 13 glacial lakes fall into the 'highly sensitive' or 'sensitive' categories. The Disaster Management Department has already conducted studies on four of these lakes where instruments are to be installed.

Scientific Team To Study Glacial Lakes

A team is departing on September 8 to study two more lakes. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has agreed to the installation of instruments at Vasundhara Tal. It is expected that a CBRI team will soon begin the procedure.

A study team is setting out on September 8 to examine Kedartal in Uttarkashi district and Saraswati Tal in Chamoli district. The team will conduct on-site surveys of these lakes and compile baseline data regarding their current condition, while determining which instruments need to be installed in the vicinity.

A suitable location will be identified to install the instrument, ensuring both its safety and the continuous transmission of data. The primary objective is to install an early warning system; this will alert the government if the lake breaches or its water level rises in future, enabling the safe evacuation of people in potentially affected areas.

While the Disaster Management Department is currently focusing on installing early warning systems in the immediate vicinity of glacial lakes, scientists believe this alone is insufficient. There is a possibility that a disaster-like situation might not originate at the lake itself, but rather that water flowing out could escalate into a major disaster further downstream — a scenario that might go undetected without a more comprehensive monitoring network.