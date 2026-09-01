Lessons From Nepal Disaster: Scientists To Install Early Warning Systems At 3 Places, Generate Baseline Data
Scientists believe besides the glacial lakes deemed sensitive, monitoring instruments should be installed at other locations for a comprehensive monitoring network, reports Rohit Soni.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Following the massive disaster in Nepal, the Uttarakhand government is now on high alert regarding glaciers and glacial lakes to mitigate the risk of future disasters. The government is prioritising surveys of highly sensitive and sensitive districts in the state and the installation of monitoring instruments there to alert vulnerable people if a lake breach occurs, or if there is any significant activity within the lakes.
Scientists are advocating for the installation of instruments not just at the lakes themselves, but in three distinct locations to ensure better and more accurate information during any potential disaster.
There are hundreds of glacial lakes in Uttarakhand. Of these, 426 exceed 1,000 sq m in size. Currently, 13 glacial lakes fall into the 'highly sensitive' or 'sensitive' categories. The Disaster Management Department has already conducted studies on four of these lakes where instruments are to be installed.
Scientific Team To Study Glacial Lakes
A team is departing on September 8 to study two more lakes. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has agreed to the installation of instruments at Vasundhara Tal. It is expected that a CBRI team will soon begin the procedure.
A study team is setting out on September 8 to examine Kedartal in Uttarkashi district and Saraswati Tal in Chamoli district. The team will conduct on-site surveys of these lakes and compile baseline data regarding their current condition, while determining which instruments need to be installed in the vicinity.
A suitable location will be identified to install the instrument, ensuring both its safety and the continuous transmission of data. The primary objective is to install an early warning system; this will alert the government if the lake breaches or its water level rises in future, enabling the safe evacuation of people in potentially affected areas.
While the Disaster Management Department is currently focusing on installing early warning systems in the immediate vicinity of glacial lakes, scientists believe this alone is insufficient. There is a possibility that a disaster-like situation might not originate at the lake itself, but rather that water flowing out could escalate into a major disaster further downstream — a scenario that might go undetected without a more comprehensive monitoring network.
Therefore, there is a need to install instruments not only near the lake, but also in areas at risk of damage, as well as at intermediate locations. This ensures that if a disaster-like situation arises from a lake breach, accurate information and timely warnings can be obtained.
Vineet Kumar Gahlaut, Director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said: "A team comprising scientists from the Wadia Institute, as well as from Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (Lucknow), NIH, CBRI, Central Water Commission, and C-DAC, will conduct a survey of two glacial lakes in Uttarakhand — Kedartal and Saraswati Tal. Their primary focus will be to assess the current condition of these lakes, as well as to determine specific locations around it where instruments can be installed, and to identify the appropriate types of instruments.
Preparedness Is Key
Gahlaut emphasised that it is insufficient to merely study the immediate source of a potential disaster and install an alert system there; rather, early warning systems need to be deployed at multiple locations. This means that alongside installing instruments near the lake itself, it is crucial to install more in "target areas" — the regions at risk of damage, should the lake burst.
There is also a need to install early warning systems in the intervening space between the lake and the vulnerable areas. This is because a relatively minor event at the lake could escalate into a massive disaster by the time it reaches the vulnerable zone.
Gahlaut added that the team currently visiting the lakes is laying the groundwork for the future installation of instruments in the vicinity. "It is not enough to simply install instruments; care must be taken to place them in secure locations so that they remain undamaged during a disaster and can transmit information immediately," he said.
The study will also determine which instruments, and how many, should be installed at each lake. Ultimately, this study will facilitate the creation of baseline data, he said.
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