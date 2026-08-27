EXCLUSIVE | Lessons From Nepal: CBRI Chief Explains Why Real-Time Glacial Monitoring And Early Warning Are Critical
Professor Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla, who helms Central Building Research Institute, talks about urgent need to scale up disaster preparedness during a conversation with Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST|
Updated : August 27, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The flood disaster in Nepal has once again highlighted the vulnerabilities of the Himalayan region. To understand the risk and how a similar situation can affect hill states in India, ETV Bharat spoke to Professor Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla, director of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, which is a constituent establishment of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Professor Kumar explained the steps needed to improve preparedness.
ETB: How would you assess the current flood situation in Nepal? What exactly happened and what made the event so severe?
Professor Kumar: The event appears to have unfolded with accelerated snowmelt caused by unusually warm and humid conditions. Meltwater seeped into cracks or crevasses in the glacier and reached the interface between the ice and the underlying rock, reducing stability on the steep slope.
A large mass of glacial ice and rock then broke away and fell from a considerable height. The impact was so strong that it produced seismic signals equivalent to around magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale, but it was not an earthquake. The debris entered the river channel, where large boulders temporarily blocked the flow and created a natural dam. As water accumulated behind it, the obstruction eventually gave way, resulting in a sudden outburst and flash flood.
ETB: Was Extreme rainfall responsible for this disaster, or were there other factors behind it?
Professor Kumar: In this particular event, the main trigger appears to have been usually high temperatures leading to rapid snowmelt rather than extreme rainfall alone. The terrain also played an important role. A huge mass of glacial ice broke away from a steep elevation and fell vertically, generating enormous kinetic energy before entering the river system.
ETB: We have seen repeated disasters in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states of the Himalayan region. Are such events becoming a bigger concern?
Professor Kumar: Many landslides in the Himalayan region are rainfall-triggered. What is particularly concerning is the changing pattern of rainfall. The total rainfall over a longer period may not have changed dramatically, but we are seeing very heavy rain concentrated within a short period increasingly.
In the case of rain falling in a short spell, river channels may not be able to carry the sudden flow. That is when roads, buildings, and other infrastructure located along riverbanks become particularly vulnerable. We have seen several such incidents in recent years.
ETB: How Vulnerable are India's hill states to a Nepal-like disaster? Is closer monitoring a more critical need at this hour?
Professor Kumar: We need to remain cautious and learn from such extreme events. There are several vulnerable areas across the Himalayan region. Especially, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir as well as some hilly areas in West Bengal are vulnerable.
There may not be an immediate danger looming in every part of the Indian side of the Himalayas, but the tragedy that struck Nepal shows particular vulnerable locations need continuous monitoring and better preparedness
ETB: Are roads, bridges, hydropower projects and other infrastructure in the hills designed to withstand such extreme events?
Professor Kumar: Major infrastructure projects are generally designed, taking extreme events into consideration. However, there can be situations where an event goes beyond the assumptions made at the design stage.
Science and engineering standards continue to improve as more data becomes available. For large and critical projects, additional safety factors are normally considered during design. The same level of engineering assessment may not always be possible for smaller or ordinary structures.
ETB: How important are early warning systems in preventing death during flash floods and landslides?
Professor Kumar: Early warning is extremely important because even 30 minutes to an hour can provide valuable time for evacuation. The challenge is to detect the event accurately and early enough.
CSIR-CBRI is currently working on an experimental monitoring and early warning system at two pilot locations. These systems, located in Uttarakhand, are yet to be developed into operational public warning services. Once their accuracy and effectiveness are proven, such technology could be deployed at more disaster-prone locations with the support of the state government.
ETB: Do we need stricter construction rules in fragile Himalayan areas?
Professor Kumar: As far as infrastructure is concerned, India already has building and engineering codes. An important issue here is their strict implementation. The National Building Code for earthquake-resistant design standards and the Indian Roads Congress guidelines should be properly followed. Countries that face severe natural hazards are often able to protect their infrastructure because they strictly follow engineering and construction standards. We need the same level of adherence here too.
ETB: What should the centre and state government and local authorities do now to reduce the number of losses of lives and property from such disasters?
Professor Kumar: For major Infrastructure projects, proper project management, quality assurance, quality control and adherence to the design basis are essential. Local authorities also need to ensure that buildings and infrastructure in disaster-prone areas follow the prescribed safety codes.
At the same time, every major disaster should be studied carefully. Extreme events can occur in different places, but the lessons from one disaster can be used to improve preparedness and post-disaster response everywhere.
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