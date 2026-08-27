ETV Bharat / bharat

EXCLUSIVE | Lessons From Nepal: CBRI Chief Explains Why Real-Time Glacial Monitoring And Early Warning Are Critical

New Delhi: The flood disaster in Nepal has once again highlighted the vulnerabilities of the Himalayan region. To understand the risk and how a similar situation can affect hill states in India, ETV Bharat spoke to Professor Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla, director of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, which is a constituent establishment of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Professor Kumar explained the steps needed to improve preparedness.



ETB: How would you assess the current flood situation in Nepal? What exactly happened and what made the event so severe?

Professor Kumar: The event appears to have unfolded with accelerated snowmelt caused by unusually warm and humid conditions. Meltwater seeped into cracks or crevasses in the glacier and reached the interface between the ice and the underlying rock, reducing stability on the steep slope.

A large mass of glacial ice and rock then broke away and fell from a considerable height. The impact was so strong that it produced seismic signals equivalent to around magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale, but it was not an earthquake. The debris entered the river channel, where large boulders temporarily blocked the flow and created a natural dam. As water accumulated behind it, the obstruction eventually gave way, resulting in a sudden outburst and flash flood.



ETB: Was Extreme rainfall responsible for this disaster, or were there other factors behind it?

Professor Kumar: In this particular event, the main trigger appears to have been usually high temperatures leading to rapid snowmelt rather than extreme rainfall alone. The terrain also played an important role. A huge mass of glacial ice broke away from a steep elevation and fell vertically, generating enormous kinetic energy before entering the river system.



ETB: We have seen repeated disasters in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states of the Himalayan region. Are such events becoming a bigger concern?



Professor Kumar: Many landslides in the Himalayan region are rainfall-triggered. What is particularly concerning is the changing pattern of rainfall. The total rainfall over a longer period may not have changed dramatically, but we are seeing very heavy rain concentrated within a short period increasingly.

In the case of rain falling in a short spell, river channels may not be able to carry the sudden flow. That is when roads, buildings, and other infrastructure located along riverbanks become particularly vulnerable. We have seen several such incidents in recent years.



ETB: How Vulnerable are India's hill states to a Nepal-like disaster? Is closer monitoring a more critical need at this hour?

Professor Kumar: We need to remain cautious and learn from such extreme events. There are several vulnerable areas across the Himalayan region. Especially, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir as well as some hilly areas in West Bengal are vulnerable.