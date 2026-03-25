Future Income Can't Be Determined By Low Exam Scores, Observes Bombay High Court In Compensation Case
High Court provides financial relief of Rs 46 lakh instead of Rs 21 lakh to family of bereaved medical student who died in accident.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, in a landmark ruling on Tuesday, made an observation that has wider ramifications while ruling on a case involving compensation for death from a motor accident. While providing substantial financial relief to a bereaved family, the court said that compensation for a motor accident cannot be determined based on the assumption that a person would have earned poorly in future simply because they had secured low marks in an examination.
The case involved a medical student who had lost his life in a road accident. In the last examination he had appeared prior to the accident, the student had secured less than 50 per cent marks. Based on this fact — and observing that the student would likely have earned a monthly income of only Rs 20,000 in the future — the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had awarded a compensation of Rs 21 lakh to the student's family.
However, objecting to this decision, the bereaved family filed a petition challenging the Tribunal's verdict in the Bombay High Court. The court noted that a student who secures high marks in examinations does not always go on to earn well in the future. Conversely, it is frequently proven that many students who obtain lower marks, eventually go on to earn a good income. Therefore, the Bombay High Court stated in its verdict that no one can draw the conclusion that a student — who had died in a road accident and had an average academic record — would have earned less money in the future.
Hence, the single-judge bench of Justice Milind Sathe ordered that the compensation amount awarded to the victim's family be increased. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had originally sanctioned a compensation of Rs 21 lakhs for the family. Setting it aside, the Bombay High Court issued orders directing that this family be paid compensation amounting to Rs 46 lakhs, inclusive of the enhanced amount.