ETV Bharat / bharat

Future Income Can't Be Determined By Low Exam Scores, Observes Bombay High Court In Compensation Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, in a landmark ruling on Tuesday, made an observation that has wider ramifications while ruling on a case involving compensation for death from a motor accident. While providing substantial financial relief to a bereaved family, the court said that compensation for a motor accident cannot be determined based on the assumption that a person would have earned poorly in future simply because they had secured low marks in an examination.

The case involved a medical student who had lost his life in a road accident. In the last examination he had appeared prior to the accident, the student had secured less than 50 per cent marks. Based on this fact — and observing that the student would likely have earned a monthly income of only Rs 20,000 in the future — the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had awarded a compensation of Rs 21 lakh to the student's family.