Leh-Bound SpiceJet Flight Carrying 150 Passengers Suffers Mid-Air Engine Snag, Returns to Delhi

New Delhi: A Delhi-to-Leh SpiceJet flight carrying nearly 150 passengers was forced to return to the national capital shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning following a suspected technical snag mid-air.

Flight SG121 was a Boeing 737 travelling eastbound from Delhi. It was climbing when the flight deck crew noticed something was wrong, so they decided to return to Delhi. The aircraft landed successfully, and all occupants were removed without injuries or panic.

Initial reports suggested there may have been an issue with one of the engines, likely the second, as witnesses saw sparks and briefly lit flames during the climb. However, aviation officials have not yet confirmed the exact nature or cause of the suspected malfunction.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. “The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally,” the spokesperson said. The airline also clarified that there was no fire warning indication in the cockpit during the incident.