Leh-Bound SpiceJet Flight Carrying 150 Passengers Suffers Mid-Air Engine Snag, Returns to Delhi
A Leh-bound SpiceJet flight with around 150 passengers returned safely to Delhi shortly after takeoff following a suspected mid-air engine snag.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST|
Updated : February 24, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi-to-Leh SpiceJet flight carrying nearly 150 passengers was forced to return to the national capital shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning following a suspected technical snag mid-air.
Flight SG121 was a Boeing 737 travelling eastbound from Delhi. It was climbing when the flight deck crew noticed something was wrong, so they decided to return to Delhi. The aircraft landed successfully, and all occupants were removed without injuries or panic.
Initial reports suggested there may have been an issue with one of the engines, likely the second, as witnesses saw sparks and briefly lit flames during the climb. However, aviation officials have not yet confirmed the exact nature or cause of the suspected malfunction.
In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. “The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally,” the spokesperson said. The airline also clarified that there was no fire warning indication in the cockpit during the incident.
Because Leh's airport is a high-altitude airport located in a mountainous area, completing a flight requires enough performance from the aircraft to comply with all necessary rules and regulations, including the need for strict adherence to safety measures. Aviation experts say pilots receive much training regarding how to deal with technical alerts, but particularly when they are flying over mountainous terrain, it is normal to fly back to the departure airport rather than continuing with their flight.
Further technical inspections of the aircraft are expected before it is cleared for operations again.
Civil aviation authorities are likely to examine the incident details as part of routine safety oversight. More official information is awaited as the airline and investigators assess what triggered the mid-air alert.
The incident once again highlights the aviation sector’s layered safety systems, where precautionary decisions are prioritised to ensure passenger safety above all else.
Also read: