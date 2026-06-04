ETV Bharat / bharat

'Legal As Well As Procedural Improprieties': J&K High Court Quashes Revenue Dept Order Reopening 20-Year-Old Mutation

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court quashed an order of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) that reopened and set aside a mutation nearly 20 years after it was attested. Hearing a petition on the limitation and finality of revenue proceedings, the High Court held that revisional powers cannot be exercised after an inordinate and unexplained delay.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, in his 16-page judgment, while allowing the writ petition set aside the Financial Commissioner (Revenue)'s May 25, 2023 order. Justice Nargal also restored Mutation number 4813 of Estate K.P. Bagh, Srinagar, which was originally attested on December 9, 2004. The petition was filed by Ghulam Rasool Rather and three others against the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) and two others.

The dispute arose after a revision petition challenging the 2004 mutation was filed before the Financial Commissioner on February 24, 2021. The challenge came almost two decades after the mutation had been attested and had remained unassailed during that period.

The petitioners argued that the revision petition was entertained after an extraordinary and unexplained delay. They also contended that no application seeking condonation of delay had accompanied the revision petition and that third-party rights had accrued over the years. The High Court agreed.

Underscoring the settled legal position that revisional powers must be exercised within a reasonable time even when no statutory limitation period is prescribed, Justice Nargal observed: "The impugned exercise of revisional jurisdiction suffers from a fundamental infirmity inasmuch as it permits the reopening of a mutation which had attained finality and remained unquestioned for nearly two decades. The record does not disclose any satisfactory or bona fide explanation for such prolonged inaction, nor does the impugned order reflect any consideration of this crucial aspect."

The court noted that the mutation remained in force for nearly 20 years and that rights flowing from it had been recognized in the revenue record and acted upon.

Referring to Supreme Court precedents, including H. Guruswamy vs A. Krishnaiah (2025), the high court reiterated that limitation is "not a mere technicality but a principle rooted in public policy and equity."

While quoting the apex Court's observation, Justice Nargal said: "No court should keep the 'Sword of Damocles' hanging over the head of a litigant for an indefinite period of time."

"By entertaining a revision after an extraordinary lapse of time, the settled position flowing from the mutation has been rendered uncertain and exposed to perpetual challenge. Such an approach undermines the doctrine of finality and runs contrary to the principles of public policy and equity which underlie the law of limitation," Justice Nargal added.

The court further emphasized that delayed exercise of revisional jurisdiction creates endless uncertainty and disrupts settled rights. "The impugned order, therefore, has the effect of unsettling long-standing revenue entries and reviving stale claims, thereby subjecting the petitioners to avoidable and prolonged uncertainty in respect of their rights."