Left Parties Reject Mamata's Call For Opposition Unity In Bengal, Flag Credibility Issues
Both CPI(M) and CPI(ML)(L) hold the Trinamool Congress leader responsible for installing BJP in Bengal
Published : May 10, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Kolkata: The Left parties have rejected the call for an opposition unity given by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was formed in West Bengal.
The appeal had been made on Rabindra Jayanti with a vow of “saving the state”. The left parties have snubbed the former chief minister while questioning her credibility in making such appeals.
State Secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) Mohammed Salim responded to Mamata’s appeal, saying, “Under no circumstances will we allow entry to anyone with a criminal record or those known for extortion, corruption, or communal leanings. However, the common people and the marginalised sections of society must certainly be protected.”
The party’s Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty had more to say on the matter. “The BJP is a formidable force, a fascist force. People are gradually coming to realise this, and, in the days to come, they will understand it even more clearly. The BJP must be stopped, particularly for the sake of Bengal’s civilisation and culture. There is absolutely no doubt about that. The Leftist forces, in alliance with the people, will undertake this task.”
He said that this is a responsibility that must be shouldered by every citizen. “However, I failed to fully grasp the precise meaning behind Mamata Banerjee’s remarks. There remain lingering questions regarding whether or not she has formally assumed the role of Leader of Opposition or, indeed, whether she has even tendered her resignation yet,” Sujan said while questioning Mamata’s credibility.
The CPI(M) leader explained that the TMC was now effectively under the control of the BJP, and it was precisely during Mamata’s tenure that the saffron party gradually expanded its footprint.
“She herself had declared that she would bring the BJP to the forefront to engage in battle. Instead, she has effectively installed the BJP in West Bengal. This culpability, this responsibility rests squarely with her. At a time when there is a nationwide discourse on uniting all forces against the BJP, Mamata is attempting to create fissures within the opposition unity,” he said.
Sujan underlined that a force capable of countering fascism is required to thwart the BJP. He expressed the Leftists’ commitment to shoulder this responsibility by uniting all democratic and secular forces. “It is the Leftists who will take up this mantle. The people, surely, will embrace this approach," he claimed.
Meanwhile, the State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation CPI(ML)(L), Abhijit Majumdar, questioned Mamata’s appeal coming only when a fascist government had been sworn in.
“Is the misrule she perpetrated for so long a matter of pride? It is only after the announcement of the election results that Mamata Banerjee has begun speaking of fighting against the fascist government. We believe that she has forfeited her political credibility. The Leftists are of the firm opinion that such statements from Mamata Banerjee lack any credibility,” he said.
He further stated, “It is due to the misrule and corruption of the Mamata Banerjee government that 26,000 teachers have lost their jobs. A young female doctor was raped and murdered at the R.G. Kar Hospital. Social terror has escalated significantly during the tenure of her government.”
Abhijit said that it was after recognising the imperative for a broader left and democratic unity that his party forged an alliance with the CPI(M) for the recent elections. However, he added that there are several incidents that took place during the Left Front era that the CPI(ML) (L) continues to condemn to this day.
“The Liberation Party explicitly points out the errors committed by the CPI(M), and it will continue to do so in the days to come,” he said.