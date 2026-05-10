ETV Bharat / bharat

Left Parties Reject Mamata's Call For Opposition Unity In Bengal, Flag Credibility Issues

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and others in a meeting with TMC leaders at Kalighat, in Kolkata on May 6 (Wednesday). ( ANI )

Kolkata: The Left parties have rejected the call for an opposition unity given by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was formed in West Bengal. The appeal had been made on Rabindra Jayanti with a vow of “saving the state”. The left parties have snubbed the former chief minister while questioning her credibility in making such appeals. State Secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) Mohammed Salim responded to Mamata’s appeal, saying, “Under no circumstances will we allow entry to anyone with a criminal record or those known for extortion, corruption, or communal leanings. However, the common people and the marginalised sections of society must certainly be protected.” Mohammed Salim of CPI(M) (ETV Bharat) The party’s Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty had more to say on the matter. “The BJP is a formidable force, a fascist force. People are gradually coming to realise this, and, in the days to come, they will understand it even more clearly. The BJP must be stopped, particularly for the sake of Bengal’s civilisation and culture. There is absolutely no doubt about that. The Leftist forces, in alliance with the people, will undertake this task.” He said that this is a responsibility that must be shouldered by every citizen. “However, I failed to fully grasp the precise meaning behind Mamata Banerjee’s remarks. There remain lingering questions regarding whether or not she has formally assumed the role of Leader of Opposition or, indeed, whether she has even tendered her resignation yet,” Sujan said while questioning Mamata’s credibility. Sujan Chakraborty of CPI(M) (ETV Bharat)