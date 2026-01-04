ETV Bharat / bharat

'Oil Reserves...Real Intention': Left Parties Protest At Jantar Mantar Against US Attack On Venezuela

New Delhi: The US attack on Venezuela is a blatant violation of the UN Charter, the Left parties said on Sunday, while raising concerns over statements from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Left parties also held a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the US action. In a statement, the parties said they "strongly denounce and condemn the US aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores".

The statement, jointly issued by the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, AIFB and RSP, said it was an attack carried out against a sovereign country in blatant violation of the United Nations Charter.

"US President Donald Trump, in his address, stated that they would capture the oil reserves of Venezuela, laying bare the real intentions behind this aggression. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, went a step further and warned that Cuba and Mexico would be their next target," the Left parties said.