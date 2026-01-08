ETV Bharat / bharat

Left Parties Mobilise Mass Opinion Against VB-G RAM (G) Act

Representatives of the joint platform of central trade unions expressed solidarity with MGNREGA workers, stating that the issue of repealing MGNREGA is as important to them as to the organisations of the rural poor. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A day-long meeting convened by left parties and their affiliated organisations on Thursday decided to generate a massive protest against the VB-G RAM (G) Act and to reinstate MGNREGA.

A joint declaration of all the participating organisations said that the round table meeting of agricultural and rural workers, NREGA workers, leaders of organisations of the rural poor, academics, legal defenders, and right to work activists resolved to form a broader national-level joint platform of various agricultural and rural workers unions and organisations affiliated with the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha.

With over 100 participants from various organisations and unions, it was decided that the platform’s first united campaign to save MGNREGA and reject VB GRAM (G) will run from January 10 to February 12, a month-long campaign.

"In this period, there will be continuous campaigns and mass actions in villages across the country demanding the rollback of the VB-GRAM (G)," the resolution said.

On January 26, according to the resolution, all the organizations will mobilise at the mandatory Gram Sabhas and move resolutions to reject VB-GRAM (G) and reinstate MGNREGA.