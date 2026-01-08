Left Parties Mobilise Mass Opinion Against VB-G RAM (G) Act
The left parties and their affiliated organisations chalked out a massive agitational programme against the act.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
New Delhi: A day-long meeting convened by left parties and their affiliated organisations on Thursday decided to generate a massive protest against the VB-G RAM (G) Act and to reinstate MGNREGA.
A joint declaration of all the participating organisations said that the round table meeting of agricultural and rural workers, NREGA workers, leaders of organisations of the rural poor, academics, legal defenders, and right to work activists resolved to form a broader national-level joint platform of various agricultural and rural workers unions and organisations affiliated with the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha.
With over 100 participants from various organisations and unions, it was decided that the platform’s first united campaign to save MGNREGA and reject VB GRAM (G) will run from January 10 to February 12, a month-long campaign.
"In this period, there will be continuous campaigns and mass actions in villages across the country demanding the rollback of the VB-GRAM (G)," the resolution said.
On January 26, according to the resolution, all the organizations will mobilise at the mandatory Gram Sabhas and move resolutions to reject VB-GRAM (G) and reinstate MGNREGA.
"Further, to mark the 20th anniversary of the launch of MGNREGA in February 2026, the participant organisations resolved to conduct demonstrations outside government offices in their respective villages. The first phase of mass protests and coordinated actions will conclude on 12th February 2026 in coordination with the platform of central trade unions demanding the rollback of the 4 labour codes as well as the rollback of VB-GRAM (G)," the resolution stated.
Representatives of the joint platform of central trade unions expressed solidarity with MGNREGA workers, stating that the issue of repealing MGNREGA is as important to them as to the organisations of the rural poor.
Representatives from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Ranjan Kshirsagar and Prem Singh Gehlot, talked about the immediate opposition put up by the Morcha as soon as the bill of the new act was introduced. They equated the destruction of MGNREGA with the destruction of the rural economy and resolved to participate in future programmes undertaken by the platform.
The first phase of the campaign:
- January 10: Campaigning at the grassroots level to mobilise people through awareness campaigns about the new law, its demerits, and the illusion of 125 days of work.
- January 26: Moving resolution against the new law in the mandatory gram sabhas organized on Republic Day.
- February 2: Mass demonstrations and protest actions in state capitals and district headquarters as a pan-India Resistance Day marking the day when the MGNREGA was launched two decades ago.
- February 12: Jointly campaigning and joining the Central trade unions' strike against the four labour codes and demanding to bring back MGNREGA.