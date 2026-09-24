ETV Bharat / bharat

Left Parties Announce Week-Long Protests Against SIR, Demand Removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The Left parties on Thursday announced a nationwide week-long protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the exercise and recent developments within the Election Commission could affect voting rights and the transparency of the electoral process.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, CPI(Marxist-Leninists) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and RSP (Revolutionary Socialist Party) have called for protests from September 26 to October 2 and appealed to non-BJP opposition parties, civil society organisations and citizens to join the campaign.

"The mobilisation would focus on voting rights, transparency in electoral-roll management and the credibility and functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI)," said CPI(M) national general secretary M A Baby. "The protest period includes the birth anniversaries of Bhagat Singh on September 26 and Mahatma Gandhi on October 2," he added.

The announcement comes amid a controversy over a report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded at least 14 objections over 10 months regarding decisions concerning voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, electoral-roll data and aspects of the SIR exercise.

The Left leaders said the reported objections raised questions about the functioning of the three-member poll panel under CEC Gyanesh Kumar. They alleged that the concerns went beyond SIR and involved the transparency, independence and functioning of the constitutional body.

According to the report, the two Election Commissioners had raised concerns over what they described as the “gradual centralisation” of the electoral-roll database and the access available to statutory election officials at the state and constituency levels.

The Left parties also cited the reported case of 97 voters in Goa whose eligibility was determined by Electoral Registration Officers but whose names could not be restored because of software-related limitations, according to the report.

The parties demanded an immediate halt to the SIR process and restoration of voting rights to all eligible citizens whom they allege have been wrongly excluded from electoral rolls. They also called for measures to strengthen what they described as the independent and democratic functioning of the ECI.