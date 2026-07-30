Left-Backed Student Groups Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Alleged Police Crackdown On Activists
The protest was organised to mobilise against the police crackdown on the students and youth of Bihar, Bengal and other states.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Several Left-affiliated student organisations staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against the alleged police crackdown on student activists, demanding the release of those detained during the recent NEET demonstrations and an end to what they described as "criminalisation" of student protests.
Protesting under the banner "Student-Youth Unity; Long Live", the demonstrators gathered at the site just days after the month-long agitation that culminated in the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest was organised following a joint call by Left organisations, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), to mobilise "against the police crackdown on the students and youth of Bihar, Bengal and other states".
The demonstration was joined by members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), DSF, PDSU, PSA, PSYA, ACNS, COLLECTIVE, DISHA and PACHHAS among others.
Protesters raised slogans such as "Chhatron ki giraftaari band karo" (stop arresting students) and "Chhatron ka criminalisation nahi chalega" (stop the criminalisation of students).
Speaking at the protest, a DISHA activist appealed to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had spearheaded the earlier agitation, to issue another call for mobilisation at Jantar Mantar, saying the movement should not lose momentum.
"If the CJP gives a call even today, students will return to Jantar Mantar. The movement can still be revived. If no fresh call is given, students will lose faith, and that would amount to a defeat of this movement," she said.
Several demonstrators carried placards demanding action against the police personnel involved in the use of force during the July 20 protest march, with one of them reading, "Punish the policemen responsible for the brutality on 20th July".
Addressing the gathering, student leaders alleged that participants in the recent protests were being targeted by authorities and claimed that several social media accounts linked to the movement had been blocked.
"We can see how the authorities are targeting students across the country for protesting. We want to tell you that you are not alone; we stand with you. If they think students are scared of lathi-charge, they are wrong," a member of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) said.
An AISA member alleged that more than 300 students had been arrested in Bihar in connection with the protests. She further alleged that several detainees had suffered injuries during the police action.
Referring to an incident in Bihar, she claimed that four students sustained bullet injuries after alleged firing with AK-47 rifles near AIIMS, Patna and were admitted to a hospital in the city.
"Two students suffered life-altering injuries. One has undergone surgery and another still requires a second surgery. One of them is unable to move his shoulder," she alleged.
The protesters demanded the immediate release of all students detained in connection with the recent demonstrations and called for an end to police action against student activists.
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