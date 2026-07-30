ETV Bharat / bharat

Left-Backed Student Groups Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Alleged Police Crackdown On Activists

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the police crackdown on students and youth over the NEET paper leak issue, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Several Left-affiliated student organisations staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against the alleged police crackdown on student activists, demanding the release of those detained during the recent NEET demonstrations and an end to what they described as "criminalisation" of student protests.

Protesting under the banner "Student-Youth Unity; Long Live", the demonstrators gathered at the site just days after the month-long agitation that culminated in the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was organised following a joint call by Left organisations, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), to mobilise "against the police crackdown on the students and youth of Bihar, Bengal and other states".

The demonstration was joined by members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), DSF, PDSU, PSA, PSYA, ACNS, COLLECTIVE, DISHA and PACHHAS among others.

Protesters raised slogans such as "Chhatron ki giraftaari band karo" (stop arresting students) and "Chhatron ka criminalisation nahi chalega" (stop the criminalisation of students).

Speaking at the protest, a DISHA activist appealed to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had spearheaded the earlier agitation, to issue another call for mobilisation at Jantar Mantar, saying the movement should not lose momentum.

"If the CJP gives a call even today, students will return to Jantar Mantar. The movement can still be revived. If no fresh call is given, students will lose faith, and that would amount to a defeat of this movement," she said.