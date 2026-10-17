'Leave India' Notice To Actor Imran Khan Over Anti-CEC Protest Puts Spotlight On Rights Of OCI Cardholders
The FRRO notice to Khan for joining anti-CEC demonstration raises questions over foreigners’ participation in political protests, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The controversy surrounding actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, who has been directed to leave India after participating in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-backed protest, has brought the legal distinction between OCI status and Indian citizenship into sharp focus amid the widening political confrontation over the movement’s demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has recently directed Khan to leave India by October 28, following a complaint by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya over his participation in an anti-CEC protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Khan has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the notice. The legal challenge is expected to bring scrutiny to the grounds on which immigration authorities acted against him.
Actor Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court, filing a petition challenging the notice directing him to leave India. https://t.co/Vcj0z1z52r— IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026
The case has brought renewed attention to the privileges and limitations attached to OCI status, particularly at a time when the Centre has intensified its response to CJP’s mobilisation. It has also raised a broader question---how should the participation of foreign nationals in political demonstrations be assessed under India’s immigration laws, without confusing the absence of citizenship rights with an automatic prohibition on peaceful assembly?
CJP protests trigger wider security response
The CJP demonstrations have emerged as a significant law-and-order challenge for authorities in Delhi and other cities. The movement has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the removal of millions of names from voter lists. The Election Commission has maintained that deletions include deceased, relocated and untraceable voters, while opposition parties have questioned the process and its implications for electoral participation.
Earlier, the Union Home Ministry directed states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and take preventive measures against unauthorised mobilisation towards the national capital citing concerns over public order and possible disruption.
The security measures included preventive action against protest organisers and supporters.
Imran Khan Case
Khan’s case has now added an immigration dimension to the controversy. His notice followed his participation in the Mumbai demonstration in support of the CJP campaign. According to reports, Somaiya alleged that Khan’s participation violated rules applicable to foreign nationals, after which the complaint was forwarded to the FRRO. Khan has challenged the resulting direction to leave the country.
OCI status does not confer Indian citizenship
Significantly, the controversy has highlighted a common misunderstanding about the OCI scheme. Despite its name, Overseas Citizenship of India does not confer Indian citizenship or dual nationality. OCI cardholders remain foreign nationals, even though they enjoy extensive privileges relating to travel, residence and certain economic activities in India.
The scheme generally provides eligible cardholders with a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to visit India, subject to applicable rules. They are ordinarily exempt from registration with the FRRO or FRO, regardless of the duration of their stay, subject to prescribed conditions.
According to a latest advisory issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BIO) in possession of ETV Bharat, OCI cardholders enjoy specified parity with Indian nationals in domestic airfares and entry fees for national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, national monuments, historical sites and museums. “They can appear for specified entrance examinations, including NEET and JEE, subject to applicable eligibility rules, and may purchase immovable property other than agricultural land, farmhouses and plantation properties,” it said.
Privileges do not extend to political rights reserved for Indian citizens
OCI cardholders cannot vote in Indian elections, contest elections to Parliament or state legislatures, or hold constitutional offices such as President or Vice-President. They are also barred from public-service appointments for which Indian citizenship is a legal requirement.
“OCI status offers specified benefits to eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin, but does not confer the political rights of Indian citizenship,” said Falguni Goswami, an immigration consultant to ETV Bharat on Saturday.
Does OCI status automatically bar participation in protests?
According to Goswami, the central legal question in Khan’s case is whether his participation in the CJP-backed demonstration constituted a violation of the conditions governing his stay in India.
“The absence of Indian citizenship means that OCI cardholders do not enjoy the same political rights as Indian citizens. However, the distinction does not by itself establish that every instance of participation in a public demonstration by an OCI cardholder is automatically unlawful,” Goswami added.
According to Goswami, foreign nationals nevertheless remain subject to Indian immigration laws and any applicable conditions or restrictions.
“In Khan’s case, legal assessment will depend on the specific provisions invoked by the authorities, the grounds stated in the notice and the arguments presented before the court. His challenge provides an opportunity for judicial scrutiny of the legal basis for the direction to leave India”.
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