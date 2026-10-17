ETV Bharat / bharat

'Leave India' Notice To Actor Imran Khan Over Anti-CEC Protest Puts Spotlight On Rights Of OCI Cardholders

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, who has been directed to leave India after participating in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-backed protest, has brought the legal distinction between OCI status and Indian citizenship into sharp focus amid the widening political confrontation over the movement’s demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has recently directed Khan to leave India by October 28, following a complaint by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya over his participation in an anti-CEC protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. Khan has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the notice . The legal challenge is expected to bring scrutiny to the grounds on which immigration authorities acted against him.

The case has brought renewed attention to the privileges and limitations attached to OCI status, particularly at a time when the Centre has intensified its response to CJP’s mobilisation. It has also raised a broader question---how should the participation of foreign nationals in political demonstrations be assessed under India’s immigration laws, without confusing the absence of citizenship rights with an automatic prohibition on peaceful assembly?

CJP protests trigger wider security response

The CJP demonstrations have emerged as a significant law-and-order challenge for authorities in Delhi and other cities. The movement has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the removal of millions of names from voter lists. The Election Commission has maintained that deletions include deceased, relocated and untraceable voters, while opposition parties have questioned the process and its implications for electoral participation.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry directed states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and take preventive measures against unauthorised mobilisation towards the national capital citing concerns over public order and possible disruption.

The security measures included preventive action against protest organisers and supporters.

Imran Khan Case

Khan’s case has now added an immigration dimension to the controversy. His notice followed his participation in the Mumbai demonstration in support of the CJP campaign. According to reports, Somaiya alleged that Khan’s participation violated rules applicable to foreign nationals, after which the complaint was forwarded to the FRRO. Khan has challenged the resulting direction to leave the country.

OCI status does not confer Indian citizenship

Significantly, the controversy has highlighted a common misunderstanding about the OCI scheme. Despite its name, Overseas Citizenship of India does not confer Indian citizenship or dual nationality. OCI cardholders remain foreign nationals, even though they enjoy extensive privileges relating to travel, residence and certain economic activities in India.