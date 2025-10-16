ETV Bharat / bharat

Learning Beyond Classrooms: NHRC's Educational Visit To Make Students Aware About Human Rights

New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour to make students aware about the human rights, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said that colleges and universities across the country can avail the opportunity for educational visits at its headquarters in the national capital by applying through its portal.

The initiative of educational visit is an opportunity for students enrolled in various colleges and universities across India to gain practical knowledge regarding its operations and function in protecting human rights.

This visit also offers students a chance to receive updates regarding the latest initiatives from the NHRC, specifically advisories or reports released by the commission.

Notably, the NHRC has been diligently involved in safeguarding and promoting the human rights of individuals since its establishment under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993. This Act requires the commission to enhance human rights education across different segments of society and to raise awareness about the protections available for these rights through various channels, including publications, media, seminars, and other accessible methods.

The rights body has been disseminating the concepts of human rights through multiple promotional methods, including the organisation of collaborative training programmes with diverse educational institutions, government, administrative and training bodies, civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations.

NHRC said during the educational visits, officials inform students about the commission's role in developing the human rights framework in India to safeguard individual human rights. This includes a briefing on how the mechanisms operate to address human rights violations, the process by which investigations are carried out in cases of such violations and the procedures for monitoring and handling complaints related to human rights infringements.

"The students acquire essential practical experience through the interactive sessions conducted by the senior officers of the commission. These sessions effectively connect theoretical knowledge with practical exposure to human rights frameworks in India," it said.

The rights body said students from law or social sciences backgrounds, as well as those from other disciplines, can equally benefit from these educational visits, providing them with a human rights perspective.