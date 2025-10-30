ETV Bharat / bharat

Learning Beyond Books: NHRC's Winter Internship Programmes Opens Doors To Ideal Human Rights Practices

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in its bid to educate students on human rights, will provide internship to 80 students from across the country through its Winter Internship Programme (WIP) 2025.

The one month internship of the apex rights body is scheduled to kick off from December 15. The NHRC is tasked with the responsibility of safeguarding and advancing human rights, as outlined in section 12 (h) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. In line with this mandate, it has consistently been organizing 'Winter and Summer Internship Programmes' since 1998 and 2000, respectively.

The rights organization has been spreading the principles of human rights using various promotional strategies, which include joint training programmes in collaboration with a range of educational institutions, government administrative and training agencies, civil society groups, and non-government organizations.

"Taking the experience of the earlier Internship Programmes, this year a maximum of 80 students will be admitted to the Winter Internship Programme 2025. In addition, 20 students from Delhi and NCR region may be kept in the waiting list," the NHRC said.

The rights body said if an intern drops out of the internship, those who have been put in the waiting list may be called to join the programme no later than the second day of the Winter Internship Programme.

Who can apply for the internship?

According to the NHRC, students who have completed first year and are pursuing second or third year LLB (3 years) courses; students who have completed three years or semester VI of the five year Integrated Course of BA LLB/ BBA LLB and pursuing fourth and fifth years; and those pursuing LLM course can apply

Students pursuing PG Diploma in Human Rights, MA in Human Rights, PG students of Political Science, Sociology, Social Work (MSW), Criminology, Public Administration, Rural Development, History, Economics, Commerce, Anthropology, Mass Communication, International Relations and any of the discipline of Social Sciences would also be considered. Only students of regular courses of UGC recognized Universities will be eligible.