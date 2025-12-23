ETV Bharat / bharat

"Learn Hindi Or Else...": BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhary's Ultimatum To Foreign Coach

New Delhi: A controversy has erupted over a South African football coach, who operates out of an MCD park in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1 area, being warned by BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary from Patparganj, to learn Hindi. She had herself shared the video of the incident on her Instagram handle four days ago, leading to accusations of racial discrimination and intolerance against her.

What Happened?

In the video, which has now gone viral, Chaudhary can be seen aggressively questioning a foreign football coach in the park, asking why he hasn't learned Hindi, despite living in India for so many years. She can be heard saying, "You haven't learned Hindi, why haven't you learnt it? You're earning money here, so learn to speak the language of this place. If you don't learn Hindi in a month, we won't let you use the park."

The incident allegedly took place on December 13, but political and social reactions began emerging since December 22, after the video went viral. The foreign national has been living in Delhi for the past 14-15 years and trains local children in football.

What Councilor Renu Chaudhary Had To Say

Following the controversy, Chaudhary defended her actions. In a statement on social media, she said the park's cleaning staff and municipal employees have difficulty communicating with the foreign coach because they only understand Hindi. She alleged that the coach was using the MCD park for commercial purposes, without the necessary permission or payment of fees. According to the councillor, activities continued in the park even after 8 pm, and the coach ignored repeated warnings about cleanliness, using the excuse of not understanding the language.