"Learn Hindi Or Else...": BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhary's Ultimatum To Foreign Coach
The viral video is being criticised as threatening a foreigner based on language harms India's global image.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
New Delhi: A controversy has erupted over a South African football coach, who operates out of an MCD park in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 1 area, being warned by BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary from Patparganj, to learn Hindi. She had herself shared the video of the incident on her Instagram handle four days ago, leading to accusations of racial discrimination and intolerance against her.
What Happened?
In the video, which has now gone viral, Chaudhary can be seen aggressively questioning a foreign football coach in the park, asking why he hasn't learned Hindi, despite living in India for so many years. She can be heard saying, "You haven't learned Hindi, why haven't you learnt it? You're earning money here, so learn to speak the language of this place. If you don't learn Hindi in a month, we won't let you use the park."
The incident allegedly took place on December 13, but political and social reactions began emerging since December 22, after the video went viral. The foreign national has been living in Delhi for the past 14-15 years and trains local children in football.
What Councilor Renu Chaudhary Had To Say
Following the controversy, Chaudhary defended her actions. In a statement on social media, she said the park's cleaning staff and municipal employees have difficulty communicating with the foreign coach because they only understand Hindi. She alleged that the coach was using the MCD park for commercial purposes, without the necessary permission or payment of fees. According to the councillor, activities continued in the park even after 8 pm, and the coach ignored repeated warnings about cleanliness, using the excuse of not understanding the language.
Renu Chaudhary claimed that she had requested the coach to learn basic Hindi eight months ago, and had even offered to pay for his tuition. The South African national, however, stated that he was only teaching football to children and had Indian friends with him.
Meanwhile, people on social media are criticising her act, saying that threatening a foreigner based on language, harms India's global image. However, some local residents have also supported the councillor, citing concerns about late-night activities and security in the park.
What Indian Laws Say
As this controversy escalates, the issue is no longer limited to learning Hindi, but also involves violations of government regulations and the rights of foreign nationals. While the Delhi Police haven't yet registered a formal FIR following the viral video, but they are investigating the safety of the foreign national and the allegations of intimidation against him.
Senior advocate Manish Kumar said Indian laws do not mandate that any foreign national residing in India must speak Hindi. If a foreign coach communicates with their students in English or any other language, they cannot be prevented from coaching solely on that basis. However, some level of coordination or basic understanding with the local administration is expected. If it is proven that the councillor misused her position to intimidate someone, the party leadership or the corporation could issue a showcause notice against her.
MCD Park Rules: Is Commercial Coaching Allowed?
In the video she had posted, councillor Renu Chaudhary had spoken about "reclaiming the park". This stems from some strict MCD regulations. According to MCD rules, public parks cannot be used for personal gain or commercial activities without prior permission. If an institution or individual wants to run a sports academy in the park, they must obtain written permission from the corporation and pay a prescribed 'park usage fee'.
Also, during the winter months, there is a fixed time limit for using the parks, which is until 8 pm. The councillor alleges that activities continued there late into the night, violating these rules.
