ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | Leander Paes Joins BJP

New Delhi: Veteran tennis player and winner of multiple Grand Slam titles, Leander Paes, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters here on Tuesday.

The tennis star had recently met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, setting off speculation about him joining the party. Paes, son of the late Dr Vaes Paes, had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the Goa elections in 2022. He did not contest the elections.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Leander is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of India.