ETV Bharat / bharat

Leading With Compassion: Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin On Four Decades Of Military Healthcare

New Delhi: From serving as a military surgeon to becoming the first woman Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin represents a remarkable journey of leadership and medical excellence.

Recently honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, she has played a key role in advancing healthcare for soldiers and veterans and their families while shaping the future of military medicine through compassion and innovation.

In this exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sarin reflects on her inspiring career in the Armed Forces Medical Services and her vision for the future of healthcare in uniform.

Leading With Compassion: Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin On Four Decades Of Military Healthcare (ETV Bharat)

Excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat: Recently, President Droupadi Murmu conferred upon you the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. What was your first reaction to it?

Arti Sarin: I was delighted to hear the news. I accept this on behalf of my entire team across all three services, who have worked diligently to provide the highest levels of medical care to our service members, their dependents, and veterans.

ETB: You are also leading the Armed Forces Medical Services as its first woman Director General. Had you imagined that this was going to be the path to take and that you were going to achieve this?

Arti Sarin: No! When I entered college, I certainly didn't think this would be the path I would take. I simply enjoyed what I did and kept moving forward in my career. When I became the Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College, someone shared a nice poem noting that while the girls' hostel is very close to the Commandant's office, it took her 38 years to get there.

President Droupadi Murmu conferring upon Arti Sarin the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. (Special Arrangement)

ETB: As the first woman to serve as DG, AFMS, your appointment is widely seen as a milestone. It is often said that women make excellent managers and leaders. What, in your view, took the Armed Forces so long to appoint its first woman DG?

Arti Sarin: The AFMS has had women since the 1950s. Our first female Major General was Major General Nirmala Hooja in 1987, who commanded the 900-bed Command Hospital in Lucknow. Then, in 2004, came the first three-star officer, Surgeon Vice Admiral Punita Arora. She became the Commandant of AFMC as well as the Director General Medical Services (Navy). Soon after that, we had Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay, another three-star officer, who became the Director General Medical Services (Air).

So, major responsibilities have been given to women throughout our history. Sometimes it is just a matter of vacancies, timing, and circumstances, and I think I was fortunate enough to be the one appointed at this time.