Leading With Compassion: Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin On Four Decades Of Military Healthcare
Surgeon Vice Admiral Sarin tells ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla that they are finding ways to shorten casualty evacuation times and are stepping up cross-training.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:28 AM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 6:51 AM IST
New Delhi: From serving as a military surgeon to becoming the first woman Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin represents a remarkable journey of leadership and medical excellence.
Recently honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, she has played a key role in advancing healthcare for soldiers and veterans and their families while shaping the future of military medicine through compassion and innovation.
In this exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sarin reflects on her inspiring career in the Armed Forces Medical Services and her vision for the future of healthcare in uniform.
Excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat: Recently, President Droupadi Murmu conferred upon you the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. What was your first reaction to it?
Arti Sarin: I was delighted to hear the news. I accept this on behalf of my entire team across all three services, who have worked diligently to provide the highest levels of medical care to our service members, their dependents, and veterans.
ETB: You are also leading the Armed Forces Medical Services as its first woman Director General. Had you imagined that this was going to be the path to take and that you were going to achieve this?
Arti Sarin: No! When I entered college, I certainly didn't think this would be the path I would take. I simply enjoyed what I did and kept moving forward in my career. When I became the Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College, someone shared a nice poem noting that while the girls' hostel is very close to the Commandant's office, it took her 38 years to get there.
ETB: As the first woman to serve as DG, AFMS, your appointment is widely seen as a milestone. It is often said that women make excellent managers and leaders. What, in your view, took the Armed Forces so long to appoint its first woman DG?
Arti Sarin: The AFMS has had women since the 1950s. Our first female Major General was Major General Nirmala Hooja in 1987, who commanded the 900-bed Command Hospital in Lucknow. Then, in 2004, came the first three-star officer, Surgeon Vice Admiral Punita Arora. She became the Commandant of AFMC as well as the Director General Medical Services (Navy). Soon after that, we had Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay, another three-star officer, who became the Director General Medical Services (Air).
So, major responsibilities have been given to women throughout our history. Sometimes it is just a matter of vacancies, timing, and circumstances, and I think I was fortunate enough to be the one appointed at this time.
ETB: As the nature of warfare is evolving rapidly, how is the AFMS adapting to new types of injuries and emerging trends in battlefield medical care and treatment?
Arti Sarin: We are focusing on both trauma care and remote care, combining the two. Consequently, we are looking to improve our capabilities in casualty evacuation, point-of-care treatment, and prolonged casualty care. We are finding ways to shorten casualty evacuation times and are stepping up our cross-training so that personnel can perform multiple roles. We have also introduced Battlefield Nursing Assistant training, which ensures that the general body of soldiers is equipped to look after one another whenever an injury occurs.
ETB: How is the AFMS supporting the mental well-being of injured personnel?
Arti Sarin: Our training encompasses both physical and mental resilience. We have separate training modules that inculcate both these qualities, reinforcing them at repeated intervals throughout their careers
ETB: The AFMS has increasingly embraced research and innovation. Could you share some of the key areas of research and recent innovations you're most excited about?
Arti Sarin: We have recently been given the facility to expand our research and innovation initiatives. We have established partnerships particularly with ICMR, IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. While I cannot reveal the specific subjects, as research topics are confidential and never publicly disclosed, we are also collaborating with DRDO and look forward to the results of these projects.
ETB: COVID-19 tested the capacity of healthcare systems worldwide. How did the AFMS respond to this unprecedented challenge, and what were the key lessons learned?
Arti Sarin: The pandemic made us realize that no matter how well-prepared we believe we are, we can still face sudden, unforeseen challenges involving entirely unknown pathogens. However, the most remarkable aspect of our response was the human element. Our doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals all stepped forward and did their absolute best, despite knowing the immense personal risks involved.
What truly stood out was the incredible cooperation we received from our non-medical counterparts across the Armed Forces. They supported us at every single stage of the crisis, providing vital logistical support so that we could focus entirely on delivering medical care.
ETB: Is there any particular moment from the COVID-19 period that has stayed with you?
Arti Sarin: Yes. In 2021, I was commanding INHS Ashwini, an 875-bed hospital, at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. At that time, the nationwide oxygen shortage was affecting everyone. However, as you noted, we had engaged in prospective planning. Securing a critical supply of oxygen from Jamnagar was a massive undertaking for my hospital, made possible by the invaluable help of our non-medical colleagues there. That memory remains etched in my mind as proof that when you truly put your mind to something, it will happen. The oxygen arrived within 24 hours.
ETB: What inspired you to pursue specialization in radiation oncology and Gamma Knife surgery?
Arti Sarin: Gamma Knife surgery and oncology treatments are highly precision-based. We always aim for the best possible outcomes and the optimal treatment plan for the patient, minimizing long-term side effects. This exact concept translates seamlessly to our operations during conflicts or humanitarian missions, where we must make rapid, highly critical decisions with very little time to spare.
ETB: How will AI shape the future of military medicine?
Arti Sarin: AI is particularly helpful in diagnostics, specifically within pathology and radiology. It will flag critical insights quickly, saving valuable time on complex cases and freeing physicians from routine administrative burdens. By taking care of these clerical aspects, AI allows doctors to spend more of their time interacting directly with, listening to, and looking after their patients.
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