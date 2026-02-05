ETV Bharat / bharat

Leading The Way: ASP Susmitha Ramanathan Commands Amaravati's First Republic Day Parade

Amaravati / Jangareddygudem: IPS officer Susmitha Ramanathan, currently serving as the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Jangareddygudem, recently hogged headlines by leading the police parade at the first Republic Day celebrations held in Amaravati.

Susmitha Ramanathan described her feat: “I accepted the parade as a challenge.” Born into a farming family and raised amid uncertainties and losses of agriculture, it was a moment of glory for Susmitha.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Susmitha recalled her roots with humility: “We are from the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. My father is a farmer and my mother works in the education department. We have seen, first hand, the struggles of farming and the hardships my parents went through to educate us,” she said.

Her family has three children. Her younger sister cleared the Civil Services examination in 2020 and is currently working as the additional collector of Thoothukudi district. Her younger brother has completed Civil Engineering. “My father always used to say that education can change destinies, and that government service is the best way to serve society. Those words stayed with us,” she said.

Susmitha said the 2004 tsunami had a deep impact on her childhood. “We saw massive destruction. The way collectors and SPs handled relief and rehabilitation left a strong impression on us. The respect people gave them, and the dignity with which they worked, made us dream of becoming officers ourselves,” she said.

She completed her BE in Agriculture and Irrigation from Anna University, Chennai. “District collectors and SPs used to attend our college functions as chief guests. Watching them closely strengthened my resolve even more,” she added.

However, the path to success was far from easy. “I failed five times in the Civil Services examination. Each failure increased the pressure, and at times, I doubted myself,” she admitted. "But my parents and my sister never stopped believing in me. Their encouragement pushed me forward."