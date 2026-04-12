ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Intellectual Expresses Concern Over Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Hate Narrative In Poll Campaign

Dr Hiren Gohain with ETV Bharat correspondent ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Assam’s intellectual, Dr Hiren Gohain has expressed concern over the ‘hate narrative’ of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma in the run up to the Assembly polls. In a chat with ETV Bharat, he has underlined that such statements have consequences and it is also against the Constitution. He is one of the petitioners to have approached Gauhati High Court seeking action against Sarma on the latter’s hate speech. The run up to the Assam Assembly polls was marked by hate narratives, particularly around ‘Miyas’ (Muslims) and among the big wigs indulging in this was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) chief ministerial candidate Sarma. The polling for the 2026 Assembly polls was held on April 9 with a record around 85% voters exercising their right to franchise. The campaign was marked by a series of allegations and counter allegations between the ruling party and the opposition. Sarma was found to be raking up the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators and the changing demography in the districts of the state with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi countering the BJP narratives. Apart from his narratives around 'Miyas', Sarma, in the last leg of the campaign, attacked opposition woman candidate Kunki Choudhury from Asom Jatiya Parishad (an ally of the Congress) with a narrative around beef consumption.