"Powerful Source Of Inspiration For Youth": PM Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda On His 164th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his 164th birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Swami Vivekananda remains a "powerful source of inspiration for India's youth," and his personality and works continue to strengthen the resolve for a developed India.

"My respectful tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the powerful source of inspiration for India's youth power, on his birth anniversary. His personality and works continuously infuse new energy into the resolve for a developed India. My wish is that this divine occasion of National Youth Day brings new strength and new self-confidence for all fellow citizens, especially our young companions," PM Modi wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to the spiritual leader, highlighting that his "teachings will continue to inspire humanity."

"I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary celebrated as National Youth Day. A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world. Swamiji instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation building. His teachings will continue to inspire humanity," the President wrote on X.