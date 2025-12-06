'Architect Of India's Constitution': President, VP, PM Offer Floral Tributes To Ambedkar On 69th Death Anniversary
Several leaders offered floral tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary in the Parliament House complex.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders offered tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary in the Parliament House complex.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, also joined Murmu, Radhakrishnan and Modi in offering floral tributes to Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, at the Prerana Sthal on Parliament premises.
"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution and a towering champion of social justice," the vice-president said in a post on X.
The Prime Minister Modi said Ambedkar inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. In a post on social media, "Remembering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey," Modi said in a post on X.
"May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat," he said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed Ambedkar "an icon".
"Ambedkar ji showed a path to the entire country; he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution," he told reporters after the event.
Earlier in a post on X, Gandhi said, "Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India."
Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others, also offered floral tributes at the statue of Ambedkar on the Parliament premises.
Several states across the country also paid rich tributes to Ambedkar. Thousands of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar converged at his memorial in Mumbai's Dadar area to pay tributes. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who paid tributes to Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' in Shivaji Park.
The Governor said Ambedkar gave the country a Constitution which ensured equal rights to all people. Speaking at a tribute event, Devvrat said great personalities strengthen movements of social justice and live forever through their thoughts and work.
"Despite adversities, Babasaheb believed education to be the most powerful weapon to change the future of a family, society and a country. The Constitution united people from different communities and ensured equal rights to all," he said.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Ambedkar laid the foundation for the nation's progress, and due to his far-sighted vision, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy and is poised to reach the third rank soon.
Fadnavis underlined Ambedkar's role in India's energy security, stating that the adoption of a national power grid concept enabled the country's path toward energy self-reliance.
Meanwhile, remembering B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the architect of the Indian Constitution once said that “comments made by a person who is born on India's soil, consumes its facilities, yet considers India's soil as unholy can never be in the interest of Indians”.
Adityanath was apparently referring to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, a prominent figure of the Khilafat movement, who was buried in Jerusalem in 1931 according to his own wish.
Addressing a 'Mahaparinirvaan Diwas' programme in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "Babasaheb Ambedkar made us aware of the dangers of that time. Remember, a prominent leader, while serving as the president of the Congress in 1923, had refused to sing Vande Mataram. When his final moments arrived, he expressed his desire to die in Jerusalem.
“At that time, Babasaheb Ambedkar said that ‘a person who is born on India's soil, has enjoyed its facilities and yet considers India's soil as unholy, his comments can never be in the interest of Indians’.” He also vowed that the state government will build protective boundary walls around statues of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to safeguard them from vandalism.