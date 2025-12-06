ETV Bharat / bharat

'Architect Of India's Constitution': President, VP, PM Offer Floral Tributes To Ambedkar On 69th Death Anniversary

In this image released on Dec. 6, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders offered tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary in the Parliament House complex.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, also joined Murmu, Radhakrishnan and Modi in offering floral tributes to Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, at the Prerana Sthal on Parliament premises.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution and a towering champion of social justice," the vice-president said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister Modi said Ambedkar inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. In a post on social media, "Remembering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey," Modi said in a post on X.

"May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat," he said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed Ambedkar "an icon".

"Ambedkar ji showed a path to the entire country; he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution," he told reporters after the event.

Earlier in a post on X, Gandhi said, "Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India."

Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others, also offered floral tributes at the statue of Ambedkar on the Parliament premises.

Several states across the country also paid rich tributes to Ambedkar. Thousands of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar converged at his memorial in Mumbai's Dadar area to pay tributes. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who paid tributes to Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' in Shivaji Park.