Leaders Of 10 Autonomous Councils From NE March To Delhi For More Administrative Power
As many as 10 autonomous district councils from the northeast came to Delhi to put pressure on the central government to improve financial resources.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Days after two prominent northeastern parties came together and formed “One North East”, a new regional party, leaders of atleast 10 Autonomous District Councils from the Northeast on Thursday came under one platform to put pressure on the central government to improve the financial resources and administrative power of all the 10 Autonomous Councils that was formed under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.
Joining a programme called by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), an influential Bodo student body from Assam, the leaders of the Autonomous Councils have demanded the Amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution as per the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019, which could improve the financial resources and administrative power of the autonomous councils.
The leaders have demanded passage of the Bill in the forthcoming winter session of parliament. “Apart from demanding Amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution as per the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019, we also demand time-bound, speedy implementation of the Bodo Accord, 2020,” said ABSU president Dipen Boro to ETV Bharat.
Leaders of all the 10 Autonomous Councils including the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Tripura Tribal Area District Council, Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council, Jaintia Hill Autonomous District Council, Garo Autonomous District Council, Lai Autonomous District Council, Mara Autonomous District Council, Chakma Autonomous District Council have also decided to stage a sit in demonstration in New Delhi on Friday in support of their demand.
“It has been more than six years, the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019. But, it's been at least six years, nothing has happened on the matter,” said Boro. He said that the lacklustre attitude of the central government in the passage of the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019, will compel the different tribal organisations in the northeast to resume agitation programmes.
The Sixth Schedule History
As many as 10 different amendments had been made to the sixth schedule during the course of time since independence, to empower additional powers and functions to strengthen the existing councils and to fulfill the aspiration of the tribal peoples of northeastern states; right from state of Nagaland Act, 1962, Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya Act) Act, 1969, Northeastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 upto Sixth schedule to the constitution (amendment) act, 1988, 1995, sixth schedule to the constitution(amendment) act, 2003.
The Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019
The Rajya Sabha on February 19, 2019, referred the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill to the parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs, headed by Anand Sharma. The committee visited Guwahati and Shillong to have deliberations with the tribal organisations and stakeholders of the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, and after a comprehensive study, submitted a report on May 4, 2020. The committee has suggested many key administrative and financial reforms to the existing Sixth Schedule councils.
On the Amendment of Article 280, the Anand Sharma committee observed that the direct funding of Autonomous district councils by the centre will be against the existing constitutional scheme and may also adversely affect the relations of district councils with the state governments.
The purpose of amending Article 280 is to make an institutional provision for augmenting the resources of district autonomous councils through the State Finance Commission.
On the matter of devolution of financial resources and sound finance and for the interest of strengthening sixth schedule councils for upgradation of more autonomy, Pramod Boro former executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) said, “ABSU and its stakeholders have been urging for direct funding from the Union Government by earmarking in its budget session to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR).”
“It’s high time the government should pass the bill in the forthcoming winter session of the Parliament,” said Boro.
Bodo Peace Accord of 2020
Following years of agitation, the Bodo peace accord was signed in 2020 between ABSU and other Bodo groups, as well as the Central government and the Assam government. The accord signed under the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution aims to augment the area and power of the erstwhile BTC, along with financial and administrative powers for more autonomy and creation of the Boro-Kachari welfare autonomous council outside the sixth schedule and ST Hill status to the Boro-Kachari people living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao district.
Since the signing of the BTR Accord, some of the important clauses, including the inclusion of villages up to 60 from Sonitpur and Biswanath districts by extending the boundary of BTR up to Gohpur, granting the status of Bodo as an associate official language of Assam under the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill 2020, and provincialization of 10 colleges by the BTC (BTR) Government with the financial support of Assam Government have already been resolved till now.
Some of the critical clauses of the accord including Amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution as per the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019 to improve the financial resources and administrative powers of BTR, full- fledged status to Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) through notifications of morevillages, delimitation and conduct of election are not yet been implemented.
Some important clauses that have been resolved are:
- Inclusion of villages up to 60 from the Sonitpur and Biswanath districts by extending the boundary of BTR.
- Granting the status of Bodo as an associate official language of Assam.
- Provincialization of 10 colleges by the BTC (BTR) Government with the financial support of the Assam Government.
- 2 per cent special reservation for Bodo people in the Assam Government police recruitment.
- 54 former NDFB members released from the central jail, imprisoned under an NIA case and 8 from Bhutan.
- 4870 members of NDFB (former militant organisation) and ex gratia to the next of 560 martyr families have been given.
Some important clauses which have not yet been implemented are:
- Amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution as per the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019.
- ST (Hill) status to the Bodo-Kacharis people living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.
- Full-fledged status to the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) through notifications of more villages.
- Provincialization of all the schools and colleges within BTR and Bodo medium schools outside BTR.
- Inclusion of more villages from the districts of Sonitpur, Biswanath and the southern part of BTR.
- Entitlement of Land Rights to Tribals in Sonitpur, Biswanath, Hojai, Goalpara in Assam and in BTC, KAAC sixth schedule areas.
- Withdrawal of remaining pending cases against former NDFB cadres and release of imprisoned Ex-NDFB members convicted under the CBI special court.
It is worth mentioning that two prominent northeastern parties earlier this month formed a new regional political platform, One North East (ONE). The new platform was launched by Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, in the presence of former Nagaland minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, and People’s Party of Assam founder Daniel Langthasa.
The platform aimed at forging a collective voice for the region within the national political framework.
“The One North East is a political platform, and we are not joining the platform at present. We are appealing to the central government to pass the Amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution as per the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019,” said Pyniad Sing Syiem, former chief executive member of Meghalaya-based Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.
Attending Thursday's meeting in New Delhi, Sukla Charan Noatia, Minister for Co-op, TRP and PTG and Welfare of Minorities in the Tripura Government, said that the programme shows the unity amongst all the autonomous district councils ofthe Northeast.
"The central government should urgently look into the matter and sentiment of the tribal people of the northeast," Noatia told this correspondent.
Read More