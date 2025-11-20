ETV Bharat / bharat

Leaders Of 10 Autonomous Councils From NE March To Delhi For More Administrative Power

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Days after two prominent northeastern parties came together and formed “One North East”, a new regional party, leaders of atleast 10 Autonomous District Councils from the Northeast on Thursday came under one platform to put pressure on the central government to improve the financial resources and administrative power of all the 10 Autonomous Councils that was formed under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Joining a programme called by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), an influential Bodo student body from Assam, the leaders of the Autonomous Councils have demanded the Amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution as per the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019, which could improve the financial resources and administrative power of the autonomous councils.

The leaders have demanded passage of the Bill in the forthcoming winter session of parliament. “Apart from demanding Amendment of Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution as per the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019, we also demand time-bound, speedy implementation of the Bodo Accord, 2020,” said ABSU president Dipen Boro to ETV Bharat.

Leaders of all the 10 Autonomous Councils including the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Tripura Tribal Area District Council, Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council, Jaintia Hill Autonomous District Council, Garo Autonomous District Council, Lai Autonomous District Council, Mara Autonomous District Council, Chakma Autonomous District Council have also decided to stage a sit in demonstration in New Delhi on Friday in support of their demand.

“It has been more than six years, the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019. But, it's been at least six years, nothing has happened on the matter,” said Boro. He said that the lacklustre attitude of the central government in the passage of the 125th (Constitution) Amendment Bill, 2019, will compel the different tribal organisations in the northeast to resume agitation programmes.

The Sixth Schedule History

As many as 10 different amendments had been made to the sixth schedule during the course of time since independence, to empower additional powers and functions to strengthen the existing councils and to fulfill the aspiration of the tribal peoples of northeastern states; right from state of Nagaland Act, 1962, Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya Act) Act, 1969, Northeastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 upto Sixth schedule to the constitution (amendment) act, 1988, 1995, sixth schedule to the constitution(amendment) act, 2003.

The Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Rajya Sabha on February 19, 2019, referred the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill to the parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs, headed by Anand Sharma. The committee visited Guwahati and Shillong to have deliberations with the tribal organisations and stakeholders of the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, and after a comprehensive study, submitted a report on May 4, 2020. The committee has suggested many key administrative and financial reforms to the existing Sixth Schedule councils.

On the Amendment of Article 280, the Anand Sharma committee observed that the direct funding of Autonomous district councils by the centre will be against the existing constitutional scheme and may also adversely affect the relations of district councils with the state governments.

The purpose of amending Article 280 is to make an institutional provision for augmenting the resources of district autonomous councils through the State Finance Commission.

On the matter of devolution of financial resources and sound finance and for the interest of strengthening sixth schedule councils for upgradation of more autonomy, Pramod Boro former executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) said, “ABSU and its stakeholders have been urging for direct funding from the Union Government by earmarking in its budget session to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR).”