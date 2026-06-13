ETV Bharat / bharat

Leaders Condole Death Of 5 IAF Personnel In Assam AN-32 Aircraft Crash

This combo image from photographs received on June 13, 2026 shows Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, clockwise from top left, Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveer Vayu Khemaram Kumawat, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Agniveer Vayu Danish Alam, who were killed when a Russian-origin AN-32 transport aircraft crashed during a routine sortie, in Jorhat district, Assam. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Political leaders expressed their condolences for five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel who died when an Antonov (AN)-32 transport aircraft crashed during landing at the Jorhat Air Force station on Saturday.

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveer Vayu Khemaram Kumawat, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Agniveer Vayu Danish Alam were killed when a Russian-origin AN-32 transport aircraft crashed during a routine sortie in Jorhat district, Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the death of the personnel, calling it "deeply unfortunate", and assured that the state government is in touch with the concerned authorities and is ready to offer any support and assistance.

"Pained by the loss of 5 brave Air Warriors of @IAF_MCC in the AN 32 accident in Jorhat. The loss of Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam in the line of duty is deeply unfortunate," Sarma said in a post on X.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I offer my thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. The Government of Assam is in touch with the concerned authorities and is ready to offer any support and assistance," he added.