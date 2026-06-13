Leaders Condole Death Of 5 IAF Personnel In Assam AN-32 Aircraft Crash
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the death of the five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, calling it "deeply unfortunate."
Published : June 13, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Political leaders expressed their condolences for five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel who died when an Antonov (AN)-32 transport aircraft crashed during landing at the Jorhat Air Force station on Saturday.
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveer Vayu Khemaram Kumawat, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Agniveer Vayu Danish Alam were killed when a Russian-origin AN-32 transport aircraft crashed during a routine sortie in Jorhat district, Assam.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the death of the personnel, calling it "deeply unfortunate", and assured that the state government is in touch with the concerned authorities and is ready to offer any support and assistance.
Pained by the loss of 5 brave Air Warriors of @IAF_MCC in the AN 32 accident in Jorhat.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2026
The loss of Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam in the line of duty is deeply unfortunate.
On behalf… https://t.co/l2eP4jVd4B
"Pained by the loss of 5 brave Air Warriors of @IAF_MCC in the AN 32 accident in Jorhat. The loss of Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam in the line of duty is deeply unfortunate," Sarma said in a post on X.
"On behalf of the people of Assam, I offer my thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. The Government of Assam is in touch with the concerned authorities and is ready to offer any support and assistance," he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish following the loss of five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, declaring that the nation stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.
Deeply anguished by the loss of five Air Warriors in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 13, 2026
Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Their courage… https://t.co/eChXozjT85
"Deeply anguished by the loss of five Air Warriors in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Their courage and service to the nation will always be remembered with pride and gratitude. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief," said Singh on social media.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled the death of the personnel and asserted that people "will forever remain indebted to them and their families."
Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of five bravehearts in the Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Assam.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 13, 2026
My heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones in this moment of grief. We salute their service and selfless sacrifice, and will forever remain indebted to them and…
"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of five bravehearts in the Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Assam. My heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones in this moment of grief. We salute their service and selfless sacrifice, and will forever remain indebted to them and their families," Kharge said.
असम में वायुसेना का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की वजह से पांच बहादुर जवानों की शहादत का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 13, 2026
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक-संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। देश, हमारे वीर जवानों और उनके परिवारों के प्रति सदैव ऋणी रहेगा।
Expressing grief over the tragic incident that took the lives of the five personnel, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The news of the martyrdom of five brave soldiers in an Air Force plane crash in Assam is deeply saddening. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families."She further said, "The nation will forever remain indebted to our brave soldiers and their families.”
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