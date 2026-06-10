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Leaders Across India, World Congratulate PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 12 years in office on Wednesday and became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, crossing the milestone of 4,399 consecutive days in office and surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days.

As congratulations poured in from political leaders across the country and dignitaries around the world, Modi said public service remained the true test of good governance. Sharing a Sanskrit verse on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust."

He also shared a Sanskrit shloka, which translates as: "One who remains devoted to the welfare of the people and governs with humility attains greater prosperity."

The milestone triggered a wave of reactions from constitutional authorities, NDA leaders, Union ministers, chief ministers, diplomats, business leaders and global figures, many of whom described Modi's tenure as transformative for India.

Leaders across India and the world congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/ANI)

'PM Modi's Milestone Hailed Across Political Spectrum'

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan termed the achievement a reflection of a transformative period in India's development journey. He said, "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey," he said.

The Vice President said India had witnessed remarkable progress in economic growth, infrastructure, social empowerment, technology and global standing under Modi's leadership. He credited the government with helping more than 25 crore people emerge from poverty through inclusive development and praised initiatives such as Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam and the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament building.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Modi had created a historic record by becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. "This historic milestone of 4,399 days of continuous service reflects the strength of Indian democracy and the trust reposed by the people," Birla said.

He added that constitutional values, parliamentary democracy and democratic institutions had been strengthened through healthy parliamentary traditions and parliamentary processes during this period.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind hailed Modi's 12-year tenure as a "watershed period for India since Independence". Kovind said the PM had successfully challenged the inferiority imposed by colonial rule and projected India as the "Mother of Democracy" on the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 4,399-day tenure has made him India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. (File/ANI)

Nadda, Rajnath, Jaishankar Among Leaders Congratulating PM

BJP national president Nitin Nabin called the milestone a golden chapter in India's democratic history. He said Modi's 4,399 days in office reflected extraordinary dedication to the nation and that the last 12 years had witnessed unprecedented progress in development, security, economic empowerment and India's global standing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Modi a "tireless Karmayogi" guided by the principle of Nation First. "His tenure reflects unwavering dedication to India, steadfast commitment to the welfare of its people and transformative leadership in service of the nation," Singh said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Modi was "making history one day at a time." He said, "This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring trust and confidence the people of India have in PM Modi's commitment to national development."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Modi had provided decisive and strong leadership during several challenging periods. She said the principle of Antyodaya remained central to the government's philosophy and that the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" had ensured development reached every citizen.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Modi's leadership had ushered in transformative reforms that reshaped India's growth journey. "From farmers to entrepreneurs, women to MSMEs and youth to the middle class, the benefits of every major initiative have reached the grassroots level," he said.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Prime Minister's achievement reflected the love, trust and support of millions of Indians. "These 12 years have been remarkable in terms of development. He has not rested for even a single moment," Chouhan said.

Calling Modi a "superhuman" leader, Chouhan said no one could have imagined the scale of transformation witnessed across the country over the last decade. He added that the Prime Minister's belief in "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" was reflected when India supplied vaccines to more than 100 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the milestone reflected the trust of 140 crore Indians and Modi's commitment to a Nation First approach. "Over the past 12 years, Bharat has undergone a profound transformation. What was once an aspiration has steadily become an achievement," he said.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called the occasion a "historic landmark" and said India had witnessed a complete transformation in economic growth, digital governance, infrastructure and social empowerment during Modi's tenure. Puri highlighted initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Smart Cities Mission, PM SVANidhi, Metro expansion, UDAN, and the Ujjwala Yojana as examples of inclusive development.

Union Minister Manohar Lal said Modi's decisive leadership and commitment to public service had transformed governance and touched the lives of millions.