Leaders Across India, World Congratulate PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister
As Modi crossed the 4,399-day milestone, constitutional authorities, ministers, Chief Ministers and world leaders hailed his leadership.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST|
Updated : June 10, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 12 years in office on Wednesday and became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, crossing the milestone of 4,399 consecutive days in office and surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days.
As congratulations poured in from political leaders across the country and dignitaries around the world, Modi said public service remained the true test of good governance. Sharing a Sanskrit verse on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust."
जनसेवा ही सुशासन की सबसे बड़ी कसौटी है। विनम्रता, समर्पण और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा के साथ निरंतर कार्य करने वाला व्यक्ति ही जनविश्वास अर्जित करता है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2026
सदानुरक्तप्रकृतिः प्रजापालनतत्परः।
विनीतात्मा हि नृपतिर्भूयसी श्रियमश्नुते॥ pic.twitter.com/mn0Ax0F8hs
He also shared a Sanskrit shloka, which translates as: "One who remains devoted to the welfare of the people and governs with humility attains greater prosperity."
The milestone triggered a wave of reactions from constitutional authorities, NDA leaders, Union ministers, chief ministers, diplomats, business leaders and global figures, many of whom described Modi's tenure as transformative for India.
'PM Modi's Milestone Hailed Across Political Spectrum'
Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) June 10, 2026
This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national…
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan termed the achievement a reflection of a transformative period in India's development journey. He said, "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey," he said.
The Vice President said India had witnessed remarkable progress in economic growth, infrastructure, social empowerment, technology and global standing under Modi's leadership. He credited the government with helping more than 25 crore people emerge from poverty through inclusive development and praised initiatives such as Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam and the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament building.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Modi had created a historic record by becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. "This historic milestone of 4,399 days of continuous service reflects the strength of Indian democracy and the trust reposed by the people," Birla said.
He added that constitutional values, parliamentary democracy and democratic institutions had been strengthened through healthy parliamentary traditions and parliamentary processes during this period.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind hailed Modi's 12-year tenure as a "watershed period for India since Independence". Kovind said the PM had successfully challenged the inferiority imposed by colonial rule and projected India as the "Mother of Democracy" on the global stage.
Nadda, Rajnath, Jaishankar Among Leaders Congratulating PM
BJP national president Nitin Nabin called the milestone a golden chapter in India's democratic history. He said Modi's 4,399 days in office reflected extraordinary dedication to the nation and that the last 12 years had witnessed unprecedented progress in development, security, economic empowerment and India's global standing.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Modi a "tireless Karmayogi" guided by the principle of Nation First. "His tenure reflects unwavering dedication to India, steadfast commitment to the welfare of its people and transformative leadership in service of the nation," Singh said.
Making history, one day at a time.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 10, 2026
Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, with 4399 days in office today.
This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring trust and confidence the people of 🇮🇳 place in PM Modi’s… pic.twitter.com/NzW6dPpi2w
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Modi was "making history one day at a time." He said, "This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring trust and confidence the people of India have in PM Modi's commitment to national development."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Modi had provided decisive and strong leadership during several challenging periods. She said the principle of Antyodaya remained central to the government's philosophy and that the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" had ensured development reached every citizen.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Modi's leadership had ushered in transformative reforms that reshaped India's growth journey. "From farmers to entrepreneurs, women to MSMEs and youth to the middle class, the benefits of every major initiative have reached the grassroots level," he said.
4,399 days and counting...— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 10, 2026
A historic day as PM @NarendraModi ji becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India today.
Over the last 12 years, his leadership has ushered in transformative reforms that have reshaped India's growth journey. From farmers to… pic.twitter.com/MNIrGUQ3aH
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Prime Minister's achievement reflected the love, trust and support of millions of Indians. "These 12 years have been remarkable in terms of development. He has not rested for even a single moment," Chouhan said.
Calling Modi a "superhuman" leader, Chouhan said no one could have imagined the scale of transformation witnessed across the country over the last decade. He added that the Prime Minister's belief in "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" was reflected when India supplied vaccines to more than 100 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the milestone reflected the trust of 140 crore Indians and Modi's commitment to a Nation First approach. "Over the past 12 years, Bharat has undergone a profound transformation. What was once an aspiration has steadily become an achievement," he said.
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called the occasion a "historic landmark" and said India had witnessed a complete transformation in economic growth, digital governance, infrastructure and social empowerment during Modi's tenure. Puri highlighted initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Smart Cities Mission, PM SVANidhi, Metro expansion, UDAN, and the Ujjwala Yojana as examples of inclusive development.
Union Minister Manohar Lal said Modi's decisive leadership and commitment to public service had transformed governance and touched the lives of millions.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the country had progressed in every field during the Prime Minister's tenure. "The scale of government schemes has expanded, the economy has grown and India's prestige has risen globally," he said.
Union Minister C R Patil described Modi's 12 years in office as "unparalleled".
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi termed the occasion historic and prayed for Modi's continued strength and leadership.
Chief Ministers, NDA Leaders Praise Modi's Leadership
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Modi's tenure had been marked by continuous service. She said, "Today every citizen of the country wishes to thank him and express deep gratitude for his contribution toward a Viksit Bharat."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Modi as a mass leader dedicated to the service, security and prosperity of the nation. "Your leadership is a symbol of the consciousness of an era. This is a celebration of the austerity, sacrifice and foresight that is connecting the nation to the resolution of Viksit Bharat," Adityanath said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel wrote a detailed letter praising Modi's leadership for transforming India and Gujarat.
Patel said every Gujarati felt proud of the respect and honours Modi had received worldwide. He credited the Prime Minister with strengthening national pride, giving a decisive response to terrorism and ensuring that Antyodaya became the guiding principle of governance.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the achievement as a historic democratic milestone. "He has brought good governance to the country and dealt firmly with its enemies," Yadav said, adding that Modi's governance model reflected the ideals of Ram Rajya and had benefited millions through welfare programmes.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said India had witnessed major changes in public welfare, development, counter-terror efforts and global prestige over the last 12 years.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated Modi and said that Bihar was contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat with the Centre's support.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure has been marked by efforts to transform India at every level, from improving citizens' lives to strengthening the country's global standing. In a post on X, he wrote, "Today, as he becomes India's longest-serving Prime Minister, we celebrate not merely a record, but a period of change that has touched every corner of the country."
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Modi had taken India to new heights of development and self-reliance. "This is a matter of great pride and joy for 140 crore Indians," he said.
BJP Leaders Hail 12-Year Tenure
BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam highlighted growth in defence exports, digital payments, fibre-optic connectivity and internet penetration during Modi's tenure.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa termed the occasion a historic milestone in India's democratic journey and praised Modi's leadership over the past 12 years.
West Bengal Lok Bhavan congratulated the Prime Minister and said his leadership had helped transform India through the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas while keeping the poorest citizen at the centre of governance.
BJP leader J P Nadda described the occasion as a landmark in India's political history. "This day should be etched in golden letters in history. India's Pradhan Sevak Narendra Modi has surpassed all records, including that of the country's first Prime Minister, by continuously serving the nation for the longest period," Nadda said.
World Leaders Extend Congratulations
Among international leaders, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greeted PM Modi. "Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on this historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage," Ibrahim said.
Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on this historic milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India’s development, prosperity and standing on… pic.twitter.com/psBHZLNcG3— Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) June 10, 2026
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described Modi as a personal friend and trusted ally. "This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring confidence and trust the people of India have reposed in his leadership over three consecutive mandates," Tinubu said.
"Beyond being a great friend of Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi is a personal friend and trusted ally whom I can always count on. Over the years, I have come to deeply admire his wisdom, courage and commitment to the progress and prosperity of his nation," he added.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the achievement reflected the trust repeatedly placed in Modi's leadership by the people of the world's largest democracy. "This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership," he said.
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed said Modi's tenure had benefited not only India but also the wider region through economic cooperation and development.
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape described Modi as "a role model and an example of leadership" and praised India's success in lifting millions out of poverty.
Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said India had emerged as an influential voice on major global issues under Modi's leadership.
Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar congratulated Modi and said he had transformed India's economy through deep reforms and visionary leadership.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called the achievement "a powerful testament to decades of dedicated public service and leadership."
US Senator John Cornyn congratulated Modi on completing 4,399 days in office. "From lifting 250 million people out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger," Cornyn said.
US Senator Bill Hagerty said that under Modi's leadership, the India-US partnership had become "comprehensive, global and strategic."
American singer Mary Millben congratulated Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister and praised his steady diplomacy. "You have outlasted consecutive US Presidents, some with whom you had great relationships and others towards whom you showed great grace, yet you never wavered in exercising diplomacy that upheld the interests of the Indian people and strengthened relations between our two countries," she said.
Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, also congratulated Modi, saying the achievement reflected leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates.
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