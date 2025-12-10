ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul, Shah Trade Barbs In LS; LoP Challenges HM For Debate On His 'Vote Chori' Pressers

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him on his three press conferences in which the Congress leader alleged "vote chori" by the BJP in collusion with the Election Commission. Fiery exchanges were witnessed in the Lok Sabha with Shah and Gandhi trading barbs.

With Shah attacking the Congress and the Opposition while participating in a debate on election reforms, Gandhi hit back and challenged Shah to counter his arguments.

"I had asked a question yesterday. For the first time in India's history, decision was taken that election commissioners will be given full immunity. He (Shah) must tell us the thinking behind this. He talked of Haryana, he gave one example but there are numerous examples (of vote chori)," Gandhi said.