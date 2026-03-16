ETV Bharat / bharat

Laylat Al-Qadr: The Night Of Power, Greater Than A Thousand Months, Is Tonight

By Parvees K

Ernakulam: As the third and final ashra (phase) of Ramadan is underway, the Muslim community in India is deeply engaged in observing Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power) or Shab-e-Qadr, the most sacred moment in the Islamic calendar, tonight.

The significance of this night is narrated in the Surah Al-Qadr, the ninety-seventh chapter of the Holy Quran. It declares this single night to be more virtuous than a thousand months combined, marking the historical moment when the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 610 CE inside the Cave of Hira near Makkah.

Islamic belief holds that during these quiet hours, angels, including Jibreel (AS), the archangel of revelation in Islam, descend to earth under divine command, ushering in an atmosphere of absolute peace that lingers until the break of dawn. This is why families hold prayers at mosques and homes, devoting the night to prayer.

Prophetic traditions advise seeking this night during the odd-numbered dates of the last ten days of Ramadan, while Islamic scholars historically place the highest probability on the twenty-seventh night, prompting believers to dedicate themselves fully to intense worship.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

The observance of Laylat al-Qadr transforms homes and mosques into vibrant centres of nocturnal devotion. From dusk until dawn, the faithful engage in a rigorous schedule of spiritual activities, including continuous recitation of the Holy Quran and a series of special prayers such as Tarawih (congregational night prayer) and Tasbeeh (recitations involving glorification of God), alongside chants of the divine names and heartfelt prayers of repentance.

Hafiz Taha Azhari, the Imam of the Thottathumpadi Juma Masjid in Ernakulam, Kerala, said the extensive late-night congregations provide believers with a profound opportunity to confess their wrongdoings and seek absolute spiritual pardon from the Creator.

“Sincere devotion on this specific night has the power to wipe clean a person’s past sins. The occasion is marked by immense communal solidarity,” he said.