Laylat Al-Qadr: The Night Of Power, Greater Than A Thousand Months, Is Tonight
Islamic belief holds that during the night, angels, including Jibreel (AS), the archangel of revelation in Islam, descend to earth under divine command.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
By Parvees K
Ernakulam: As the third and final ashra (phase) of Ramadan is underway, the Muslim community in India is deeply engaged in observing Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power) or Shab-e-Qadr, the most sacred moment in the Islamic calendar, tonight.
The significance of this night is narrated in the Surah Al-Qadr, the ninety-seventh chapter of the Holy Quran. It declares this single night to be more virtuous than a thousand months combined, marking the historical moment when the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 610 CE inside the Cave of Hira near Makkah.
Islamic belief holds that during these quiet hours, angels, including Jibreel (AS), the archangel of revelation in Islam, descend to earth under divine command, ushering in an atmosphere of absolute peace that lingers until the break of dawn. This is why families hold prayers at mosques and homes, devoting the night to prayer.
Prophetic traditions advise seeking this night during the odd-numbered dates of the last ten days of Ramadan, while Islamic scholars historically place the highest probability on the twenty-seventh night, prompting believers to dedicate themselves fully to intense worship.
The observance of Laylat al-Qadr transforms homes and mosques into vibrant centres of nocturnal devotion. From dusk until dawn, the faithful engage in a rigorous schedule of spiritual activities, including continuous recitation of the Holy Quran and a series of special prayers such as Tarawih (congregational night prayer) and Tasbeeh (recitations involving glorification of God), alongside chants of the divine names and heartfelt prayers of repentance.
Hafiz Taha Azhari, the Imam of the Thottathumpadi Juma Masjid in Ernakulam, Kerala, said the extensive late-night congregations provide believers with a profound opportunity to confess their wrongdoings and seek absolute spiritual pardon from the Creator.
“Sincere devotion on this specific night has the power to wipe clean a person’s past sins. The occasion is marked by immense communal solidarity,” he said.
Several local committees and institutions across Kerala organise massive prayer gatherings. Notably, the Ma'din Academy in Malappuram hosts one of the most extensive spiritual conferences for the Shab-e-Qadr.
In light of the ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflicts in the Middle East, these mass gatherings have taken on an added dimension this year.
Led by scholars like Sayyid Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, thousands of voices unite not just for personal salvation, but in a desperate, collective plea for global peace and harmony. Once this monumental night concludes, the community's focus gradually shifts toward the festive preparations for Eid al-Fitr.
However, to fully grasp the essence of these rituals, one must understand the broader philosophy of the Ramadan fast itself.
The word ‘Ramadan’ literally translates to ‘that which burns or scorches’, symbolising the burning away of worldly sins. The thirty-day fast is far more than a physical abstention from food and water; it is designed as a rigorous boot camp for the soul.
Believers are required to rein in their speech, actions, and base emotions, redirecting their focus entirely toward divine pleasure. It serves as a great equaliser, forcing individuals caught in the relentless pursuit of modern life to physically experience the pangs of hunger, thereby cultivating a deep-seated empathy for the impoverished.
As Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) cautioned, a fast that fails to inspire internal transformation and compassion is reduced to an empty exercise in starvation.
This spiritual journey is systematically structured into three distinct ten-day phases, each carrying a specific thematic focus: seeking divine mercy, asking for forgiveness, and finally, praying for salvation from hellfire.
Furthermore, the timing of this month relies entirely on the lunar-based Hijri calendar. Unlike the solar calendar, the Islamic year shifts backwards by roughly eleven days annually. The unique astronomical arrangement ensures that a person who lives for thirty-six years will experience the rigours of fasting across every possible season and climate.
In Kerala, the current Ramadan coincides with a period of intense summer heat, making the physical test even more demanding. The month eventually culminates in the mandatory distribution of Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable wealth tax often referred to as the ‘zakat of the body’.
By ensuring that financial aid reaches the most vulnerable before the morning of the festival, the system guarantees that the joy and feast of Eid are a shared, inclusive experience for the entire society.
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