Lawyers Protest At Tis Hazari Against July 20 Police Action On Jantar Mantar Protesters
Ashu Bidhuri, founder of Youth for Justice, said students protested peacefully and the police should have engaged in dialogue instead of using force on them.
By PTI
Published : July 25, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
New Delhi: More than 60 lawyers practising in various district courts of Delhi on Saturday gathered at the Tis Hazari court complex to protest against the police crackdown on protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march towards Parliament from the Jantar Mantar on July 20.
The demonstration, organised by the group ‘Youth for Justice’, was held inside the court complex, with participating advocates alleging that the police used excessive force against peaceful protesters.
The lawyers sang the national anthem and collectively recited the Preamble to the Constitution, asserting their commitment to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. They said the symbolic gesture was intended to reaffirm their faith in the rule of law and the right to peaceful protest guaranteed under the Constitution.
Addressing the gathering, advocate Ashu Bidhuri, founder of Youth for Justice, said students were exercising their constitutional right to protest peacefully and the police should have engaged in dialogue instead of using force on them.
“The students were peacefully protesting at the designated place under the rule of law. The rule of law doesn't allow police to lathi-charge or teargas peaceful student protesters. In such a situation, dialogue should be promoted between police and the protesters.
“Protest is a constitutional right which police cannot curtail with brutal force. Freedom of speech and expression was also put in danger on July 20,” Bidhuri said. He also demanded a judicial inquiry, overseen by a retired Supreme Court judge, and said that the police personnel who assaulted student protesters must be punished.
"We are against the atrocities committed against the students, the lathicharge, the use of tear gas, pellet guns, etc. We demand a judicial inquiry, overseen by a retired Supreme Court judge. We demand that the guilty police officers be punished, terminated and that the students be given justice," he said.
The July 20 march, organised by the CJP, witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel after demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.
Police used lathis and tear gas to disperse the crowds at several locations, following which FIRs were registered at Connaught Place, Parliament Street and other police stations. The lawyers at Saturday's protest expressed solidarity with the students and demanded accountability for the alleged use of excessive force on July 20.
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