ETV Bharat / bharat

Lawyers Protest At Tis Hazari Against July 20 Police Action On Jantar Mantar Protesters

Police and security personnel remove Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters ahead of a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: More than 60 lawyers practising in various district courts of Delhi on Saturday gathered at the Tis Hazari court complex to protest against the police crackdown on protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march towards Parliament from the Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The demonstration, organised by the group ‘Youth for Justice’, was held inside the court complex, with participating advocates alleging that the police used excessive force against peaceful protesters.

The lawyers sang the national anthem and collectively recited the Preamble to the Constitution, asserting their commitment to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. They said the symbolic gesture was intended to reaffirm their faith in the rule of law and the right to peaceful protest guaranteed under the Constitution.

Addressing the gathering, advocate Ashu Bidhuri, founder of Youth for Justice, said students were exercising their constitutional right to protest peacefully and the police should have engaged in dialogue instead of using force on them.

“The students were peacefully protesting at the designated place under the rule of law. The rule of law doesn't allow police to lathi-charge or teargas peaceful student protesters. In such a situation, dialogue should be promoted between police and the protesters.