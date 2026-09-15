ETV Bharat / bharat

Lawrence Bishnoi Associate Karamveer Singh Deported From Canada; Taken Into Custody By Punjab Police's AGTF

Punjab Police AGTF Arrested Lawrence Bishnoi Associate Karamveer Singh After Deportation From Canada ( Special Arrangement )

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has achieved a major success in the fight against transnational organised crime by taking Karamveer Singh, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, into custody after his deportation from Canada. According to the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Singh was taken into custody by the AGTF at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport following his deportation from Canada. Singh is accused of providing logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the US. He was wanted in an FIR registered at PS State Crime, SAS Nagar, under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Passport Act. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was initiated by AGTF Punjab on September 3, 2026.