Lawrence Bishnoi Associate Karamveer Singh Deported From Canada; Taken Into Custody By Punjab Police's AGTF
According to DGP Punjab, Singh was taken into custody from Delhi's IGI Airport following his deportation from Canada.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has achieved a major success in the fight against transnational organised crime by taking Karamveer Singh, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, into custody after his deportation from Canada.
According to the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Singh was taken into custody by the AGTF at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport following his deportation from Canada.
Crackdown on Transnational Gangster Network: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Close Associate Deported from Canada— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 15, 2026
In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has taken Karamveer Singh, a close associate of Gangster Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/wZ8zIfhEFK
Singh is accused of providing logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the US. He was wanted in an FIR registered at PS State Crime, SAS Nagar, under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Passport Act. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was initiated by AGTF Punjab on September 3, 2026.
DGP Punjab said that the accused has a criminal history involving cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, Arms Act offences and other criminal activities.
“Further investigation is underway to uncover his wider criminal network and activities. @PunjabPoliceInd
remains firmly committed to dismantling gangster networks and ensuring that wanted criminals, wherever they operate, are brought to justice”.
Singh's extradition follows the first ever extradition from Europe secured by Punjab Police. In a post on X, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said that Punjab Police with the assistance of central agencies has secured the extradition of fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang, from the Republic of Moldova.
First-ever extradition from Europe secured by Punjab Police— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 12, 2026
In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Punjab Police with the assistance of central agencies has secured the extradition of fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh @ Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the… pic.twitter.com/Sr8rhVv1Xv
The DGP said that Dalam is wanted in multiple cases of murders , attempted murder, UAPA, Arms Act and Narcotic offences etc. This is the first-ever extradition secured by Punjab Police from a European country, marking a significant milestone in the fight against organised crime.
According to the Punjab DGP, the success of Operation Eastern Reach, a six-month intelligence-led international manhunt, was made possible through sustained surveillance and close coordination of AGTF Punjab & OFTEC Punjab with central agencies and international partners.
Read More: