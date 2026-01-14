Law Varsity Turns Into New Battleground As Regional Fears Renew In Jammu Kashmir
The proposal to establish a National Law University in the UT approved by the Omar Abdullah last year, has renewed the faultlines.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Srinagar: The proposal to establish the National Law University (NLU) in Jammu and Kashmir, okayed by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government last year, has renewed fault lines between Kashmir and Jammu regions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has insisted on setting up NLU in the winter capital Jammu. CM Omar Abdullah has rebuffed it, leveraging the establishment of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) during the PDP-BJP government in Jammu.
The uproar in Jammu, where BJP enjoys a dominance, comes in the follow-up of closure of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical Institute of Excellence. The National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew permission for the maiden MBBS batch after right-wing outfits demanded shifting of Kashmiri Muslim students selected on merit from the college.
Jammu has been increasingly turning the heat on the government with the opposition BJP alongside its ideological partners like Bajrang Dal putting up a tough fight to mellow down CM’s influence in Jammu after the government’s restoration of Darbar Move. The over 150 years old biannual practice of shifting capitals during summers and winters closed since 2021 was restored by the NC government last year.
Amid this, a BJP legislator Sham Lal Sharma has also pitched for separate statehood for Jammu.
On the floor of the J&K Legislative Assembly, Abdullah had said in October 2025 that the university will start functioning from April, 2026 at Ompora in central Kashmir’s Budgam, hoping for a better location for the establishment of the permanent campus. However, there has been no headway, as it was learnt, no meeting has been held so far with the government indecisive over its location.
NC Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said they remain committed to establishment of the law university in Kashmir.
But Opposition political parties like Peoples Conference (PC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which trounced the ruling NC in its Budgam bastion in bye-polls late last year, too has joined the campaign, mounting pressure on the government.
MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi wrote to the Chief Minister to resist the demands in Jammu and also the apprehensions within NC shifting the campus after the by-poll defeat.
PC Chairman and MLA Handwara Sajad too reminded the CM of his promise of setting up the Law University in Kashmir's Budgam but said that “Jammu has become the proverbial stick to beat the Kashmiri with”.
"The sanctity of the institution of CM demands that he live up to his promise and keep it there. And this Jammu thing. I hope Jammu prospers. But this obsession of having everything and anything that Kashmir wants is more of an issue of lunacy. They have an IIM. What is wrong if a Law University comes to Kashmir," he said.
He went on to say, "maybe the time has come for an amicable divorce. It is not only about developmental matters. Jammu has become the proverbial stick to beat the Kashmiri with".
Lone said that when the Union government took away everything from them, diverted business, even took away Darbar move, they did not dare protest.
"Their valour is visible only against their own Kashmir region. If Kashmir is to integrate with the rest of the country, it will have to be done without the thrusted service of touts. We cannot have a region slandering Kashmiris non stop and petitioning the rest of the country that only one region in J & K is within the country and that the other region is a terrorist region," he added.
On the other hand, the demand has become shriller in Jammu where Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association wanted NLU to be established in both regions as well as Ladakh.
"Establishment of these institutions should not be politicised. It is for the welfare of students. Without any discrimination of region, it should be set up in Jammu as well as Kashmir. There should be no disparity. Ladakh too should get it and Jammu does not have a strong economic position that they can go outside for education. If NLU is set up in Jammu, it will benefit all sectors," said the Bar president Advocate Nirmal Kishore Kotwal.
But ruling National Conference Baramulla MLA, Javaid Hassan Beigh said that the assembly has unanimously resolved to establish the University in Kashmir.
"Any opposition to this decision by some Jammu-based politicians is immoral and unethical, as it undermines the unanimous will of the House and the larger interest of legal education in the region,” he added.
The private members resolution on NLU was moved in the House by the Congress legislator from Bandipora Nizamuddin Bhat in the October session of the assembly in Srinagar. He suggested that the government should 'discourage' the divisive voices and move ahead with the establishment of the university considering factors such as literacy rate, aspirants and lack of higher education institutions.
"Only location has to be decided by the government in Kashmir rest it has been approved. The J&K government should not lend weight to divisive voices and set up the university in Kashmir. I believe Bandipora truly deserves it as the district lacks higher education or research or training institutions. Jammu has access to universities. They have geographical continuity and it is very easy for them to commute outside," Bhat told ETV Bharat.
Chenab Valley Joins The NLU Chorus
Meanwhile, people in Chenab valley consisting of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Bhaderwah districts, too have jumped into the debate over the establishment of the NLU in the region saying the region had long been neglected.
Former minister and senior Congress party leader Ghulam Muhammad Saroori said that the Chenab valley had “always been neglected when it comes to giving any reputed educational institution”. “We have been deprived of a university, better road connectivity and much more and it is the best time that NLU should be established there so that the decades old discrimination within the region ends," Saroori said while talking to ETV Bharat.
Advocate Sheikh Waseem Raja, a lawyer from Chenab valley practicing in J&K and Ladakh High Court's Jammu wing expressed similar concerns.
"The people of Chenab valley have been given nothing but hollow promises and also by constructing power projects, the area has been made hollow from inside which could prove disastrous if a moderate or high intensity earthquake hits the area. I appeal to the people and leaders of Chenab valley to come out and demand establishing NLU in the area to end discrimination," Raja said. (With inputs by Amir Tantray from Chenab Valley)
Read More: