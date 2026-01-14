ETV Bharat / bharat

Law Varsity Turns Into New Battleground As Regional Fears Renew In Jammu Kashmir

Student wing of the National Conference hold placards during a protest against the withdrawal of the permission letter for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, in Jammu ( File/PTI )

Srinagar: The proposal to establish the National Law University (NLU) in Jammu and Kashmir, okayed by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government last year, has renewed fault lines between Kashmir and Jammu regions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has insisted on setting up NLU in the winter capital Jammu. CM Omar Abdullah has rebuffed it, leveraging the establishment of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) during the PDP-BJP government in Jammu.

The uproar in Jammu, where BJP enjoys a dominance, comes in the follow-up of closure of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical Institute of Excellence. The National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew permission for the maiden MBBS batch after right-wing outfits demanded shifting of Kashmiri Muslim students selected on merit from the college.

Jammu has been increasingly turning the heat on the government with the opposition BJP alongside its ideological partners like Bajrang Dal putting up a tough fight to mellow down CM’s influence in Jammu after the government’s restoration of Darbar Move. The over 150 years old biannual practice of shifting capitals during summers and winters closed since 2021 was restored by the NC government last year.

Amid this, a BJP legislator Sham Lal Sharma has also pitched for separate statehood for Jammu.

On the floor of the J&K Legislative Assembly, Abdullah had said in October 2025 that the university will start functioning from April, 2026 at Ompora in central Kashmir’s Budgam, hoping for a better location for the establishment of the permanent campus. However, there has been no headway, as it was learnt, no meeting has been held so far with the government indecisive over its location.

NC Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said they remain committed to establishment of the law university in Kashmir.

But Opposition political parties like Peoples Conference (PC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which trounced the ruling NC in its Budgam bastion in bye-polls late last year, too has joined the campaign, mounting pressure on the government.

MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi wrote to the Chief Minister to resist the demands in Jammu and also the apprehensions within NC shifting the campus after the by-poll defeat.

PC Chairman and MLA Handwara Sajad too reminded the CM of his promise of setting up the Law University in Kashmir's Budgam but said that “Jammu has become the proverbial stick to beat the Kashmiri with”.

"The sanctity of the institution of CM demands that he live up to his promise and keep it there. And this Jammu thing. I hope Jammu prospers. But this obsession of having everything and anything that Kashmir wants is more of an issue of lunacy. They have an IIM. What is wrong if a Law University comes to Kashmir," he said.

He went on to say, "maybe the time has come for an amicable divorce. It is not only about developmental matters. Jammu has become the proverbial stick to beat the Kashmiri with".

Lone said that when the Union government took away everything from them, diverted business, even took away Darbar move, they did not dare protest.