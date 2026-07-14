ETV Bharat / bharat

Law Changed To Include Victims Suffering Internal Injuries Due To Forced Acid Ingestion: Government To SC

New Delhi: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it has made changes in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, to extend the benefits of the law to those acid-attack victims who suffer internal injuries due to forced ingestion.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court for the Centre, that a notification regarding the change in the law was issued on May 22 and now, internal acid injuries are also covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by Shaheen Malik, an acid-attack survivor. Besides other reliefs, the plea has sought a direction to the Centre to amend the law to cover the cases of those who have forcibly been made to consume acid or have suffered internal injuries, without any outer disfigurement.

The PIL has sought that such victims be categorised as persons with disabilities to ensure access to welfare schemes.

The court had earlier asked the Centre to formally notify the necessary amendment.

The solicitor general said an amendment to the 2016 Act has been notified to clarify that the term "acid-attack victims" includes those who suffer internal injuries even without external disfigurement.

"The Union of India has issued a notification dated May 22, 2026, through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, amending the Schedule to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016," he said.