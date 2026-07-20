Lathi-Charges, Tear Gas And Violence: Delhi's Roads Leading To Parliament Witness Massive Gathering In Support Of CJP's Chalo Sansad
According to sources, a total of 60 injured people have been brought to Delhi's RML Hospital. Of them, 25 have been admitted.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Thousands of youths and supporters who gathered in the national capital on Monday for a 'Parliament March' (Chalo Sansad) called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were met with a massive police and security forces deployment, repeated lathi-charges and, tear gas shells, as the Delhi Police moved to prevent the protesters from reaching Parliament.
According to sources, at least 60 injured people have been brought to Delhi's RML Hospital. Of them, 25 have been admitted. 11 patients are critically injured.
Meanwhile, Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in Safdarjung Hospital, said he will continue his hunger strike stating he won't budge till the "youth leaders are not allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at Sansad Bhawan".
How the Parliament March Transpired
The protesters were expected to assemble at Jantar Mantar and march on foot towards Parliament, coinciding with the beginning of the Monsoon Session.
The Delhi Police, however, had prepared a multi-layered strategy to prevent the march from taking place.
The protest at Jantar Mantar had begun nearly a month earlier, with the CJP raising several demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and irregularities in examinations. Wangchuk subsequently joined the protest and began a hunger strike.
On July 18, after 21 days of fasting, Wangchuk was forcibly transferred from Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police, citing concerns over his deteriorating health, and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He continued his hunger strike even after being hospitalised.
Following this, the crowd at the protest site began to grow. The CJP members issued a call for people from across the country to travel to Delhi and participate in the July 20 Parliament March.
By the morning of July 20, youths, students and supporters had begun arriving in the capital by train, private buses and public transport. Many came from neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Their objective was clear: reach Jantar Mantar, assemble with the protesters and march towards Parliament.
The administration, however, began blocking access to the protest site.
Metro stations in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar were shut, while people emerging from other stations and attempting to walk towards the protest site were stopped at barricades erected at several points. Despite these measures, thousands of people had already reached Jantar Mantar, with many arriving the previous night before the blockade was fully implemented.
The police also moved to restrict the flow of information from the area. Protesters alleged that mobile internet services were disrupted using jammers in and around Jantar Mantar. The disruption affected not only protesters attempting to coordinate with one another and share videos of the police action, but also media personnel covering the protest.
Those who managed to reach Jantar Mantar were confronted by multiple layers of security barricades. As the afternoon progressed, the crowd began attempting to push past the first barricade. The police responded with a lathi-charge and detained several youths, student leaders and activists involved in leading the protest.
Loudspeakers repeatedly announced that prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in force and asked protesters to leave the area. The police also stated that no permission had been sought or granted for the Parliament March.
The security deployment around Jantar Mantar was extensive. Alongside the Delhi Police, contingents of paramilitary forces were deployed, with water cannons and vehicles equipped to fire tear gas shells positioned in the area.
Despite the repeated lathi-charges, which left dozens of protesters injured, the crowd continued to press forward. After hours of confrontation, protesters managed to move towards Patel Chowk. Barricades had been erected there to prevent them from proceeding towards Parliament Street.
The protesters continued to raise slogans and demanded to be allowed to march. Rain began to fall, but it did little to disperse the crowd.
At around 2:30 pm, the police began firing tear gas shells at the protesters, even as rain continued to fall. The use of tear gas caused the crowd to scatter. Some protesters responded by throwing shoes, slippers, water bottles and other objects towards the police.
The police continued firing tear gas and pushing the protesters back, eventually breaking up the gathering. The multi-layered security operation had effectively prevented the protesters from reaching Parliament House.
The Parliament March had therefore been thwarted before the protesters could reach the main entrance of Parliament.
However, the events of the day also resulted in widespread disruption across central Delhi. Following the lathi-charges and tear gas firing, protesters dispersed in several directions. Roads around Patel Chowk remained closed for hours, with traffic diverted to alternative routes.
As thousands of young people spilled onto surrounding streets and intersections, major traffic jams were reported across the capital. The Delhi Traffic Police continued efforts until late evening to restore normal traffic movement.
The police subsequently began working to clear the Jantar Mantar protest site as well.
In a statement, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan appealed to protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.
"Protesters are requested to demonstrate peacefully, refrain from engaging in any illegal or violent activities, and comply with lawful instructions given by police personnel on duty," he said.
The police also appealed to the public not to believe or circulate rumours, misinformation or unverified information on social media, and urged citizens to rely only on credible sources.
Administratively, the Parliament March had been stopped. The protesters had not reached Parliament House.
But the mobilisation itself demonstrated the intensity of the protest. Despite the restrictions, transport blockades, internet disruptions, barricades, lathi-charges and tear gas, thousands of young people from different parts of the country had gathered in Delhi to raise their voices.
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