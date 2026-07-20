ETV Bharat / bharat

Lathi-Charges, Tear Gas And Violence: Delhi's Roads Leading To Parliament Witness Massive Gathering In Support Of CJP's Chalo Sansad

Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk addresses the gathering as Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor Prakash Raj look on during a march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Thousands of youths and supporters who gathered in the national capital on Monday for a 'Parliament March' (Chalo Sansad) called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were met with a massive police and security forces deployment, repeated lathi-charges and, tear gas shells, as the Delhi Police moved to prevent the protesters from reaching Parliament.

According to sources, at least 60 injured people have been brought to Delhi's RML Hospital. Of them, 25 have been admitted. 11 patients are critically injured.

Meanwhile, Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in Safdarjung Hospital, said he will continue his hunger strike stating he won't budge till the "youth leaders are not allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at Sansad Bhawan".

Protesting students near Jantar Mantar (ETV Bharat)

How the Parliament March Transpired

The protesters were expected to assemble at Jantar Mantar and march on foot towards Parliament, coinciding with the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

The Delhi Police, however, had prepared a multi-layered strategy to prevent the march from taking place.

The protest at Jantar Mantar had begun nearly a month earlier, with the CJP raising several demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and irregularities in examinations. Wangchuk subsequently joined the protest and began a hunger strike.

On July 18, after 21 days of fasting, Wangchuk was forcibly transferred from Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police, citing concerns over his deteriorating health, and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He continued his hunger strike even after being hospitalised.

Security forces stopping the protest march (ETV Bharat)

Following this, the crowd at the protest site began to grow. The CJP members issued a call for people from across the country to travel to Delhi and participate in the July 20 Parliament March.

By the morning of July 20, youths, students and supporters had begun arriving in the capital by train, private buses and public transport. Many came from neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Their objective was clear: reach Jantar Mantar, assemble with the protesters and march towards Parliament.

The administration, however, began blocking access to the protest site.

Security forces stopping the protest march (ETV Bharat)

Metro stations in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar were shut, while people emerging from other stations and attempting to walk towards the protest site were stopped at barricades erected at several points. Despite these measures, thousands of people had already reached Jantar Mantar, with many arriving the previous night before the blockade was fully implemented.