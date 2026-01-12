ETV Bharat / bharat

Latest DPCC Reports Confirm Yamuna Water Is Toxic, Fecal Coliform Level 37 Times Higher Than 'Safe'

New Delhi: The enthusiasm of the BJP government, which had declared the purification of the Yamuna River its top priority after coming to power in Delhi, now appears to be waning. Recent data has also cast doubt on the government's claims of having improved the health of the river, at least along the stretch that flows through the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released its monthly reports for November and December 2025, after months of delay. These reports clearly show that the pollution levels, which had been fallen during the September-October 2025 floods, have returned with a vengeance.

While the October 2025 report showed a slight improvement in the condition of water in the Yamuna River, by December, the level of fecal coliform in the river had reached 92,000, which is 37 times higher than the safe limit. Shockingly, the November report found zero levels of dissolved oxygen (DO) at several locations, which is fatal for aquatic life.

The delay in the report and the failure of Delhi's Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in meeting set standards, indicate that cleaning the Yamuna has remained an election gimmick, while the ground reality has worsened alarmingly.

Yamuna Report Delay Raises Questions About Transparency

While the DPCC released its report for October on time, it had withheld the November and December reports, and only made these public in January 2026, raising questions about the committee's functioning and transparency. When the DPCC's October report is compared with its November and December reports, the effect of the clean up effort after the September floods was visible. But it disappeared by November, when pollution in the water returned to dangerous levels.