Latest DPCC Reports Confirm Yamuna Water Is Toxic, Fecal Coliform Level 37 Times Higher Than 'Safe'
While Delhi's lifeline remains in a deplorable state even after the change in government, delay in filing November-December reports raise questions about transparency.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The enthusiasm of the BJP government, which had declared the purification of the Yamuna River its top priority after coming to power in Delhi, now appears to be waning. Recent data has also cast doubt on the government's claims of having improved the health of the river, at least along the stretch that flows through the National Capital Region (NCR).
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released its monthly reports for November and December 2025, after months of delay. These reports clearly show that the pollution levels, which had been fallen during the September-October 2025 floods, have returned with a vengeance.
While the October 2025 report showed a slight improvement in the condition of water in the Yamuna River, by December, the level of fecal coliform in the river had reached 92,000, which is 37 times higher than the safe limit. Shockingly, the November report found zero levels of dissolved oxygen (DO) at several locations, which is fatal for aquatic life.
The delay in the report and the failure of Delhi's Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in meeting set standards, indicate that cleaning the Yamuna has remained an election gimmick, while the ground reality has worsened alarmingly.
Yamuna Report Delay Raises Questions About Transparency
While the DPCC released its report for October on time, it had withheld the November and December reports, and only made these public in January 2026, raising questions about the committee's functioning and transparency. When the DPCC's October report is compared with its November and December reports, the effect of the clean up effort after the September floods was visible. But it disappeared by November, when pollution in the water returned to dangerous levels.
The level of fecal coliform increased to 92,000 in December, which is approximately 37 times higher than the standard limit (2,500). The level of dissolved oxygen (BOD) at Palla, which was 2.5 in October, increased to 3.0 in November. But the November report also found that BOD levels were zero at crucial locations like the ISBT Bridge and Asgarpur, meaning that aquatic life can't survive in it.
Between Claims And Reality
During the state Assembly election campaign, the BJP members had laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,816 crore for the Yamuna clean-up. The target was to increase the capacities of STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) to 1,500 millions gallons per day (MGD) by 2028. However, the current situation is alarming. According to the November 2025 report, 12 out of 37 STPs in Delhi did not meet standards.
Fecal coliform levels were found to be several hundred times higher than the prescribed limit in major STPs like Okhla, Vasant Kunj, and Yamuna Vihar. The river, which was cleaned by floodwaters in October, has again shown toxic white foam in November and December, indicating untreated sewage and excessive phosphates.
The delay in the reports and the increasing pollution levels on ground, suggest that the cleaning of the Yamuna is now limited to files and speeches. If this situation continues, 2026 will once again be just another "year of promises" for the Yamuna.
Also Read:
- BJP MPs Raise Concerns Over Yamuna Pollution In Mathura-Vrindavan, Goa-Belgaum Highway Condition
- Delhi Charts A New Course: Yamuna Cruise To Set Sail By February Next Year
- Chhath Puja Festivities Conclude; CM Rekha Gupta Joins Celebrations At Delhi’s Yamuna Ghat
- Delhi's Yamuna Riverside Parks, Ghats Suffer Massive Damage Due To Floods, Restoration May Take Months