Sharp Spike In Marine Casualties Last Year, Occupational Accidents Endanger Indian Seafarers
Fatalities increase by over 40 percent; injuries nearly double as routine onboard operations remain the biggest safety concern, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s maritime safety landscape witnessed a worrying deterioration in 2025, with the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) recording 104 marine incidents, 31 deaths and 83 injuries, compared to 22 fatalities and 46 injuries reported in 2024.
The latest figures indicate a sharp rise in the human cost of maritime operations, even as occupational accidents continue to dominate the casualty profile.
The DGS analysis shows that 77 of the 104 incidents in 2025 occurred on the high seas, highlighting the risks faced by Indian seafarers working far from shore, where emergency medical assistance and rescue operations are often delayed.
High seas are parts of the ocean that lie beyond the territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of any country.
Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the high seas are considered international waters and are not under the sovereignty of any single nation.
“High-seas incidents are particularly critical because ships operate hundreds of nautical miles from the nearest coastline, where immediate rescue, medical evacuation and external emergency support are often unavailable. In such situations, the crew must rely entirely on onboard resources, training and emergency preparedness during the crucial initial hours after an accident. Delays in search-and-rescue operations can significantly increase the risk of fatalities, especially in cases involving fire, flooding, machinery accidents or medical emergencies,” marine expert Srimanta Chatterjee told ETV Bharat.
Every incident on the high seas, according to Chatterjee, underscores the importance of rigorous safety protocols, regular drills, effective communication systems and strict adherence to occupational safety procedures.
Ironically, data of marine incidents in two years reveal a disturbing trend. Fatalities rose from 22 in 2024 to 31 in 2025, an increase of nearly 41 per cent, while injuries jumped from 46 to 83, an increase of more than 80 per cent. The data suggests that despite improvements in safety regulations and training, onboard risks remain significant.
What has remained unchanged, however, is the nature of the threat. Both in 2024 and 2025, occupational incidents during routine onboard operations emerged as the largest category of marine casualties.
The 2024 Marine Safety Investigation Report had already identified occupational incidents as the leading cause of accidents, accounting for 47 cases, including seven deaths and 43 injuries. The latest 2025 analysis again identifies routine workplace accidents as the biggest contributor to marine casualties.
It is worth mentioning that an occupational incident is a work-related accident or injury that occurs while seafarer perform their normal duties on board a ship.
These incidents are not caused by external events such as cyclones, piracy or ship collisions, but happen during routine operations.
The findings indicate that Indian seafarers are more vulnerable during everyday work than during extraordinary maritime emergencies. Cargo handling, machinery maintenance, mooring operations, confined-space entry, work at height and engine-room maintenance continue to expose crew members to serious risks.
The 2024 report had also shown that fires and explosions were among the deadliest accident categories, accounting for seven fatalities, while collisions, sinking incidents and man-overboard cases also claimed lives. In contrast, the 2025 data released so far highlights a broader increase in occupational casualties, reinforcing concerns over safety compliance during routine shipboard operations.
Significantly, India is among the world’s largest suppliers of merchant navy professionals, with thousands of Indian seafarers serving aboard ships across international waters. Their work involves prolonged voyages, hazardous machinery, physically demanding tasks and extended periods away from home.
The fact that most serious accidents occur during routine operations rather than natural disasters or collisions underlines the importance of strengthening the onboard safety culture.
“Lessons drawn from each investigation are used to improve regulations, refine operational procedures and strengthen training programmes,” said Chatterjee.
Emphasising the need for continuous safety awareness, Chatterjee, said, “Strict adherence to standard operating procedures, effective supervision, proper use of personal protective equipment, fatigue management and regular emergency drills are critical to reducing workplace accidents at sea.”
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