ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharp Spike In Marine Casualties Last Year, Occupational Accidents Endanger Indian Seafarers

The DGS figures indicate that 77 of the 104 incidents in 2025 occurred on the high seas ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India’s maritime safety landscape witnessed a worrying deterioration in 2025, with the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) recording 104 marine incidents, 31 deaths and 83 injuries, compared to 22 fatalities and 46 injuries reported in 2024.

The latest figures indicate a sharp rise in the human cost of maritime operations, even as occupational accidents continue to dominate the casualty profile.

The DGS analysis shows that 77 of the 104 incidents in 2025 occurred on the high seas, highlighting the risks faced by Indian seafarers working far from shore, where emergency medical assistance and rescue operations are often delayed.

High seas are parts of the ocean that lie beyond the territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of any country.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the high seas are considered international waters and are not under the sovereignty of any single nation.

“High-seas incidents are particularly critical because ships operate hundreds of nautical miles from the nearest coastline, where immediate rescue, medical evacuation and external emergency support are often unavailable. In such situations, the crew must rely entirely on onboard resources, training and emergency preparedness during the crucial initial hours after an accident. Delays in search-and-rescue operations can significantly increase the risk of fatalities, especially in cases involving fire, flooding, machinery accidents or medical emergencies,” marine expert Srimanta Chatterjee told ETV Bharat.

Every incident on the high seas, according to Chatterjee, underscores the importance of rigorous safety protocols, regular drills, effective communication systems and strict adherence to occupational safety procedures.

Ironically, data of marine incidents in two years reveal a disturbing trend. Fatalities rose from 22 in 2024 to 31 in 2025, an increase of nearly 41 per cent, while injuries jumped from 46 to 83, an increase of more than 80 per cent. The data suggests that despite improvements in safety regulations and training, onboard risks remain significant.

What has remained unchanged, however, is the nature of the threat. Both in 2024 and 2025, occupational incidents during routine onboard operations emerged as the largest category of marine casualties.