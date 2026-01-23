ETV Bharat / bharat

'Last Opportunity To File Response': SC To Anil Ambani, ADAG On Plea Alleging Massive Banking, Corporate Fraud

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued fresh notices to Anil Ambani and the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving the firm and its group companies. The apex court made it clear that it was granting the last opportunity to Anil Ambani and the ADAG to appear and file their responses in the case.

The plea alleged systematic diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements and institutional complicity across multiple entities of the Anil Ambani–led Reliance ADAG Group.

On November 18, 2025, the apex court issued notice to the Centre, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Anil Ambani and others on the plea. Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan and Advocate Pranav Sachdeva represented the petitioner, former Union Secretary E A S Sarma, before the bench.

During the hearing, the CJI said both CBI and ED are directed to file respective status reports with respect to the ongoing investigations, and if the investigation is still not complete, "such status reports may be initially filed before us in a sealed cover."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central agencies, said the accused cannot know the contents of these reports, and it has to be in a sealed cover, otherwise the accused would come to know.