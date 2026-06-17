ETV Bharat / bharat

LDF Govt Signed Pact, So Proceeding With PM Shri Schools Scheme: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the state government is compelled to proceed with the PM Shri schools scheme as the previous administration had already signed the agreement. Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, he announced the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee to formulate the state's official stance on the project.

General Education Minister N Shamsudheen will serve as the convener of the newly formed committee, which includes Higher Education Minister Roji M John, and ministers P C Vishnunadh and M Liju as members. The government will initiate further proceedings based on a detailed study report submitted by this panel. To safeguard the state's rights, Kerala will seek relaxations in the contract conditions and has already initiated discussions regarding this with the chief ministers of non-BJP states.

Launching a scathing attack on the previous LDF administration, the CM pointed out that their finance department had granted clearance for the PM Shri schools project. He accused the former CM and the then education minister of signing the agreement while keeping other Cabinet members in the dark.

The state has recently received over Rs 99 crore that the Union government had previously withheld in connection with the project, along with an additional allocation of Rs 106 crore. Despite receiving the funds, the state government maintains ideological objections to the scheme, primarily opposing any Central interference in the state's freedom to design its educational curriculum.

Furthermore, the state demands the absolute right to select the schools where the project will be implemented. The CM asserted that the government will not tolerate any infringement on its curriculum autonomy and reiterated that the state itself will finalise the list of participating schools.

In a significant move, the Cabinet also gave the nod for crucial administrative reforms across the state. An Integrated Financial Advisor, an officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary, will be appointed in all government departments to oversee financial utilisation. These advisors will be responsible for scrutinising files related to various projects, a measure introduced to prevent the influx of unnecessary files to the Finance Department.