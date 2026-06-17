LDF Govt Signed Pact, So Proceeding With PM Shri Schools Scheme: Kerala CM
V D Satheesan forms Cabinet sub-committee to formulate state's official stance on the project; the government will initiate action on the report of this panel.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the state government is compelled to proceed with the PM Shri schools scheme as the previous administration had already signed the agreement. Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, he announced the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee to formulate the state's official stance on the project.
General Education Minister N Shamsudheen will serve as the convener of the newly formed committee, which includes Higher Education Minister Roji M John, and ministers P C Vishnunadh and M Liju as members. The government will initiate further proceedings based on a detailed study report submitted by this panel. To safeguard the state's rights, Kerala will seek relaxations in the contract conditions and has already initiated discussions regarding this with the chief ministers of non-BJP states.
Launching a scathing attack on the previous LDF administration, the CM pointed out that their finance department had granted clearance for the PM Shri schools project. He accused the former CM and the then education minister of signing the agreement while keeping other Cabinet members in the dark.
The state has recently received over Rs 99 crore that the Union government had previously withheld in connection with the project, along with an additional allocation of Rs 106 crore. Despite receiving the funds, the state government maintains ideological objections to the scheme, primarily opposing any Central interference in the state's freedom to design its educational curriculum.
Furthermore, the state demands the absolute right to select the schools where the project will be implemented. The CM asserted that the government will not tolerate any infringement on its curriculum autonomy and reiterated that the state itself will finalise the list of participating schools.
In a significant move, the Cabinet also gave the nod for crucial administrative reforms across the state. An Integrated Financial Advisor, an officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary, will be appointed in all government departments to oversee financial utilisation. These advisors will be responsible for scrutinising files related to various projects, a measure introduced to prevent the influx of unnecessary files to the Finance Department.
Currently, files forwarded by various departments without proper knowledge of the financial code of conduct are frequently returned, leading to delays in government procedures and project execution. To resolve this crisis, the state is adopting a model established by the Union government in 1974.
Under the new mechanism, officials within the respective departments will conduct the initial financial vetting. The files that do not involve financial expenditure will no longer need to be routed through the Finance Department. Moving forward, only files that strictly adhere to the rules and have cleared all preliminary doubts will reach the finance wing.
This decentralisation is expected to reduce the volume of files and eliminate unwarranted administrative delays. Departments will now only need to approach the Finance Department for major policy decisions, the introduction of new services, and broader financial matters. The CM added that delegating the financial powers to individual departments will streamline governance.
Additionally, a separate Cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to revise the state's outdated public procurement manual. The government aims to introduce timely modifications by reviewing existing practices, including e-procurement, to establish a modernised system. Meanwhile, the 100-day action plan announced by the UDF government is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1.
The government has also successfully resolved the long-standing Malayidam Thuruth land dispute by reaching a formal agreement with the landowner. As a result of this settlement, the local residents have been granted five cents of land each, along with proper road access. Highlighting the previous administration's failure, the CM noted that despite 14 separate attempts to acquire the land during their tenure, no effective intervention was made. He commended Higher Education Minister Roji M John and MLA V P Sajeendran for their decisive efforts in resolving the complex issue.
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