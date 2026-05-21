ETV Bharat / bharat

Last Flight Of Indian Pilgrims Departs From Delhi's IGI Airport As Saudi Arabia Gears Up For Hajj 2026

According to Ashfaq Ahmed Aarthi, Executive Officer of the Delhi State Hajj Committee, a total of 54 flights departed from Delhi for the Hajj pilgrimage 2026. For the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, a total of 54 flights departed from Delhi's IGI Airport.

The flight took off from the airport at 8:10 PM, thereby bringing the series of outbound flights for the pilgrimage to a close.

New Delhi: The last flight of pilgrims took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday May 20 for Saudi Arabia as Hajj 2026 rituals draw near.

Delhi serves as the country's largest Hajj embarkation point. A total of 3,213 pilgrims from the Delhi region departed for the Hajj pilgrimage from Delhi. Another 17,821 Hajj pilgrims from other states also took off from the IGI terminal in Delhi. In total, more than 20,000 Hajj pilgrims departed from the airport. From April 18 to May 4, 2026, 31 flights departed from Delhi's IGI Airport for the holy city of Medina, while from May 6 to May 20, 2026, a total of 23 flights departed for the holy city of Mecca.

Special arrangements are made by the Delhi State Hajj Committee for pilgrims departing for the Hajj journey from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Pilgrims pose for a photograph before leaving for Hajj 2026 at IGI Airport Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The process of the pilgrims' return to the country is scheduled to commence on June 2. A crucial meeting involving various agencies has been scheduled for May 21 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport; preparations for the next phase of operations will be initiated during this meeting. On June 2, the first flight carrying returning Hajj pilgrims is expected to arrive at Delhi's IGI Airport.

For the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, 43 women departed without a Mahram (male guardian). Of these 43 women, 12 hail from Delhi, 21 from Uttar Pradesh, three from Bihar, four from Jammu and Kashmir, two from Madhya Pradesh, and two from Uttarakhand. A total of 175,025 Haj pilgrims have departed from India for the 2026 Haj pilgrimage.