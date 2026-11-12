Large Crowds Head Home From Delhi For Chhath Overcoming Inconveniences
The daily exodus of lakhs of passengers which began before Diwali continues unabated as they head towards Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and other places
Published : November 12, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Large crowds of people continue to head home from Delhi and its surrounding areas amid major inconveniences for the four-day Chhath festival that starts on November 15. The daily exodus of lakhs of passengers, which began before Diwali, continues unabated as they head towards Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and other places where this festival is celebrated.
Passengers are facing significant difficulties in the absence of confirmed railway tickets as they are compelled to travel in packed general compartments of trains. Even getting a seat in a bus is a tedious task.
The ETV Bharat team hit the ground at Anand Vihar Railway Station and the nearby Kaushambi Bus Depot to take stock of the situation on the ground. One could see crowds carrying luggage of all sorts on their heads in a bid to catch the trains along with their families that were heading to their homes.
People use whatever mode of transport is available
Sarita and Gudiya Devi were headed to Chhapra in Bihar. Unable to get a confirmed railway ticket or a direct bus, they boarded a bus to Gorakhpur. “We will use whatever means of transport we can find to reach the village from there,” they said.
Rakeshwar Singh, also on the same bus, informed, “I had been trying for months to get a confirmed train ticket, but couldn't find one. Travelling by bus has now become a necessity.” The passengers said that reaching home for Chhath is essential and despite the long and difficult journey, they were using whatever means available.
The scene was pretty similar at the Anand Vihar Railway Station, from where east-bound trains depart. Passengers heading to Patna, Buxar, Darbhanga, Madhepura and other districts in Bihar arrived in large numbers to catch trains. One of them, Phool Kumari, explained that she is travelling to Patna. “There are three people with me but none have confirmed tickets. Therefore, we will have to travel in general class,” she said.
Travellers like Golu and Saraswati Devi pointed out that they would somehow reach home with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya. Imagine the plight of Jawahar, who was carrying his luggage in a sack on his head as he headed towards the platform. He was going to Madhepura in Bihar accompanied by 16 people, all carrying a lot of luggage. He explained, “Since I couldn't get confirmed tickets, I will now travel home in a general coach. Despite the large number of people traveling together and the large luggage, I have no other option.”
Meanwhile, Pradeep Shah, who was traveling to Darbhanga with his family, said, “We would all travel in general class on the Jan Sadharan train. When it comes to going home, I don’t bother. My priority is to reach there somehow.”
Travel difficult with disabled, elderly and children
While people are somehow negotiating the inconveniences, the experience becomes more difficult when one has to travel with a disabled person or the elderly and the children. One such traveler to Ghazipur, Rinku said, “The station lacks adequate arrangements for disabled passengers. Travelling with a disabled family member amid large crowds is becoming increasingly difficult.”
Railways run special trains
The Northern Railways is operating special trains to meet the extra passenger rush during the festive season. Its spokesperson, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, disclosed that 34 special trains were being run from the Delhi region on November 12. These included 31 scheduled and three unscheduled trains. He added that 12 special trains departed from New Delhi Railway Station, nine from Anand Vihar Terminal, seven from Shakur Basti, four from Hazrat Nizamuddin and one each from Delhi Junction and Rohtak.
Upadhyay added that 24 special trains are scheduled to run from major stations in the Delhi region on November 13. These include nine from New Delhi, seven from Anand Vihar, five from Shakur Basti and one each from Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction and Rohtak. Additional unreserved trains may also be run depending on the crowds and demand.
Roadways enhances bus service
With a lot of people deciding to travel by bus, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has arranged additional buses to be run from Delhi and its adjoining areas to Purvanchal and other districts of the state.
Assistant Regional Manager (ARM) Anshu Bhatnagar disclosed, “In view of Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath, the UPSRTC has decided to run 300 additional buses over and above its normal operations. More than 2,000 buses are departing daily from Delhi's Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmiri Gate and Ghaziabad's Kaushambi Depot. These buses have been deployed to make additional trips to avoid inconvenience to passengers traveling home for the festivals.”
He stated that bus services have been made available to several major cities including Ballia, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya and Varanasi. Additionally, buses are also planned for Sitapur, Dhampur, Chandausi and other local routes based on passenger demand. Buses are also being run to Bihar from the various cities of the state.
Amrit Bharat 3.0 takes off
Meanwhile, India's first state-of-the-art Amrit Bharat 3.0 train departed from New Delhi Railway Station for Patna at midnight on November 11 as a Chhath Puja special train. The New Delhi Railway Station reverberated with traditional Chhath folk songs as the train departed. This train has been designed using modern technology while keeping in mind affordability for middle-class passengers. It features comfortable seats, improved suspension, modern toilets and mobile charging points. Equipped with push-pull technology, this train offers high speed, shock-free and safe travel experience.
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