ETV Bharat / bharat

Large Crowds Head Home From Delhi For Chhath Overcoming Inconveniences

New Delhi: Large crowds of people continue to head home from Delhi and its surrounding areas amid major inconveniences for the four-day Chhath festival that starts on November 15. The daily exodus of lakhs of passengers, which began before Diwali, continues unabated as they head towards Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and other places where this festival is celebrated.

Passengers are facing significant difficulties in the absence of confirmed railway tickets as they are compelled to travel in packed general compartments of trains. Even getting a seat in a bus is a tedious task.

The ETV Bharat team hit the ground at Anand Vihar Railway Station and the nearby Kaushambi Bus Depot to take stock of the situation on the ground. One could see crowds carrying luggage of all sorts on their heads in a bid to catch the trains along with their families that were heading to their homes.

People use whatever mode of transport is available

Sarita and Gudiya Devi were headed to Chhapra in Bihar. Unable to get a confirmed railway ticket or a direct bus, they boarded a bus to Gorakhpur. “We will use whatever means of transport we can find to reach the village from there,” they said.

Rakeshwar Singh, also on the same bus, informed, “I had been trying for months to get a confirmed train ticket, but couldn't find one. Travelling by bus has now become a necessity.” The passengers said that reaching home for Chhath is essential and despite the long and difficult journey, they were using whatever means available.

People At Railways Station (ETV Bharat)

The scene was pretty similar at the Anand Vihar Railway Station, from where east-bound trains depart. Passengers heading to Patna, Buxar, Darbhanga, Madhepura and other districts in Bihar arrived in large numbers to catch trains. One of them, Phool Kumari, explained that she is travelling to Patna. “There are three people with me but none have confirmed tickets. Therefore, we will have to travel in general class,” she said.

Travellers like Golu and Saraswati Devi pointed out that they would somehow reach home with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya. Imagine the plight of Jawahar, who was carrying his luggage in a sack on his head as he headed towards the platform. He was going to Madhepura in Bihar accompanied by 16 people, all carrying a lot of luggage. He explained, “Since I couldn't get confirmed tickets, I will now travel home in a general coach. Despite the large number of people traveling together and the large luggage, I have no other option.”

Meanwhile, Pradeep Shah, who was traveling to Darbhanga with his family, said, “We would all travel in general class on the Jan Sadharan train. When it comes to going home, I don’t bother. My priority is to reach there somehow.”

Travel difficult with disabled, elderly and children

While people are somehow negotiating the inconveniences, the experience becomes more difficult when one has to travel with a disabled person or the elderly and the children. One such traveler to Ghazipur, Rinku said, “The station lacks adequate arrangements for disabled passengers. Travelling with a disabled family member amid large crowds is becoming increasingly difficult.”