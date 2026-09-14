ETV Bharat / bharat

Landslide On Kedarnath Dham Yatra Route Near Chirbasa Helipad, Over 6,500 Pilgrims Rescued

As soon as information about the incident was received, on the instructions of State Disaster Response Force Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi, the soldiers from the force post located in Sonprayag, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, immediately reached Chirbasa. The team inspected the spot and coordinated with the police, district disaster response force and local administration and started relief and rescue operations.

Rudraprayag: A portion of the footpath was damaged due to a landslide from a hill on the Kedarnath Dham Yatra route near Chirbasa helipad on Monday. Due to continuous falling of stones and debris from the hill, the movement of pilgrims on the route was affected and a large number of pilgrims faced the challenge of crossing the route safely. Amidst the difficult circumstances, the personnel of the State Disaster Response Force took charge and helped more than 6,500 pilgrims cross the damaged road safely.

Despite the dangerous condition of the route, the soldiers rescued the passengers one by one from the damaged section. So far, more than 6,500 pilgrims have been helped to cross the route safely during the campaign. Along with this, about 700 horses and mules moving on the yatra route were also evacuated safely.

SDRF is constantly monitoring the movement of passengers and alerting them to be careful at sensitive places. Passengers are being sent ahead only after assessing the circumstances.

In Cheerbasa, amid difficult geographical conditions and damaged footpaths, the joint readiness of the State Disaster Response Force, Police, District Disaster Response Force and local administration has helped in ensuring safe movement of passengers. Teams of administration and security agencies are monitoring the area.

“Safety of passengers is the top priority of the administration. The situation in the landslide- affected area is being continuously monitored. Passengers are being allowed to move only keeping in mind the road conditions and weather. There is an appeal to the passengers to follow the instructions of the administration and security forces and not take unnecessary risks at sensitive places,” said Vishal Mishra, District Magistrate, Rudraprayag.